Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski finished fifth in the sprint at the Tour de Ski: “That wasn’t bad at all”

As an epiphany, Pärmäkoski finished fifth in the sprint of the traditional skiing style, which was skied around the Lago di Tesero stadium in Italy’s Val di Fiemme. After the race, he said in an interview with Viaplay that the final did not go completely according to plan.

“Small things, but this is sprint skiing. Maybe I should have read it a little differently, but it wasn’t bad at all,” he concluded.

Norway skied to win the race Lotta Udnes Weng before his twin sister Tiril Udnes Wengia. Vuonomaa’s sprint day was completed Mathilde Myhrvold in third place.

One of the twins skied Pärmäkoski on the way up, which forced the Finn to pick up speed again. Myhrvold also got into the top fight.

“I thought that there is nothing here and I can count on a good place. One of the Wenges didn’t go on the track, but between the tracks, and there was speed again. Then that corner was really tight, and I drifted to the inside so I couldn’t pedal down”, Pärmäkoski said.

Pärmäkoski, who skied fourth in the qualifying, won his own quarter-final, but his place in the final was decided only in the time trial after he finished fourth on the final straight.

“I thought that we would at least continue with the time. Today was a good day, and it was good that we had to speed up in the semi-final. At the end, it’s so easy to fall behind and I thought that there might be enough time for the final.”

Second as a Finn, reaching the semi-finals Kerttu Niskanen the sprint day ended in third place in the semi-final.

Niskanen lost the second place in his round and the final place to the Czech Republic For Tereza Beranová by five hundredths. He told Viaplay that he thought the day of the race was “just fine”, even though it was sad to be eliminated from the final.

“I felt like I still left bangs in there. A little sparingly, I went up and over it. The tactic was that if only someone would go down that hill first, so that you wouldn’t have to go first,” said Niskanen.

“It went according to plan, but the gap was a little too big for that leader,” he continued, referring to the heat winner Mathilde Myhrvold.

Niskanen, who finished seventh in qualifying, was also seventh in the final results.

Pärmäkoski is third in the overall Tour and Niskanen is fifth.

Kerttu Niskanen (center) at speed in the quarterfinals of the sprint. Niskanen finished second in the set and advanced to the semi-finals.

In qualifying skied sixth Anne Kyllönen finished fourth in his first heat and was eliminated from the continuation.

“It was a tough match. It was the goal that if you could continue on time, there would be more opportunities that way,” Kyllönen told Viaplay.

“But we missed the cut, not yet in the semifinals today,” continued Kyllönen, who finished 17th in the final results.

Also Sweden, which is leading the tour Frida Karlsson the job ended as an epiphany in the quarterfinals. Like Kyllönen, Karlsson was fourth in his heat.

Men’s the sprint final ended as usual with the Norwegian superstar Johannes Høsflot Klæbon to victory.

Swedish Calle Halfvarsson was second and Italy’s sprint cannon Simone Mocellini third to the delight of the home crowd. Mocellini, 24, skied second in the Beitostølen sprint in December.

Another home crowd favorite Federico Pellegrino missed the quarterfinals. It was also the same fate Perttu Hyvärinen and Markus Vuorela. Hyvärinen was 28th and Vuorela 29th.

Lauri Lepistö on the other hand, missed the qualification. Lepistö was 39th.

“A really fun experience. I will never be [sprintteriä]but a really fun day,” Hyvärinen said on Viaplay.

Tour de Ski continues on Saturday with the traditional cross-country skiing race. Both women and men raced 15 kilometers in Val di Fiemme.

Hyvärinen said after the sprint that he was waiting for the penultimate stage of the tour.

“Every time I’ve said that I’m waiting for something, it’s an important race or something else, it’s gone completely wrong. But we’ll see you tomorrow,” he said.

“Nevertheless, it’s a good trip and that track is really hard. There you can blow whatever comes out of your lungs.”