Skiing Krista Pärmäkoski escaped immediately on the first kilometer and ended the ski season in number one – After the holiday towards the Olympic season

Anne Kyllönen, who finished fourth in Ruka, took the overall victory in the women’s Finnish Cup.

Rukalla Krista Pärmäkoski has skied to an overwhelming victory in the cross – country finals of the Finnish Cup season. In the 15-kilometer joint start of free skiing, Pärmäkoski ran away from the others already in the first kilometer.

“I was hoping the whole morning that the World Cup will be canceled, because I’m so much tired. But we had to go to work, ”Pärmäkoski said in Yle’s TV interview.

He admitted everything worked on the track surprisingly well, even though the long season was already underway. Forces came from the crowd who encouraged along the trail.

“You have to have a good holiday, and then towards a new season,” Pärmäkoski said.

The highlight of Pärmäkoski’s season was in the message of the Oberstdorf World Championships in skiing, where he anchored to Finland’s surprise bronze at 4×5 kilometers.

Next in winter, the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will be skied at an altitude of 1,800 meters, await. Succeeding in them requires staying healthy, as last autumn’s illness taxed Pärmäkoski’s mood in the period now ending.

“The Beijing Games are really high, so training for a high place is key,” Pärmäkoski anticipates the future.

All skiers of Ruka’s top spruce were involved in the Finnish World Championship team. Second, skiing Riitta-Liisa Roponen, who lost to Pärmäkoski in less than a minute.

“Krista was a superior champion today,” Roponen told Yle.

Roponen, who turns 43 in May, is also looking forward to next winter’s Olympics.

“We have good plans for the future,” Roponen said.

In Ruka, the third had won the final tension battle Johanna Matintalo. Taken the women’s overall cup in his name Anne Kyllönen was fourth before Laura Monosta and Jasmi Joensuu.

The tenth Finnish Cup included nine individual competitions. Kyllönen won the first of them, but secured the No. 1 position in the Cup by collecting points evenly during the season. Matintalo was second in the cup points.

The cup season ends today at 2pm with the men’s 20km joint start race.