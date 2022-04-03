Skiing Krista Pärmäkoski confirmed to Yle that she would continue her skiing career: “I was not ready to finish yet”

Cross country skier Krista Pärmäkoski will continue his skiing career next season. Pärmäkoski told about it in Yle’s broadcast about Finnish Championship skiing.

“I have decided to continue. Sure, it’s been spinning for quite some time, but the decision has already come during the winter. It has not been done in recent weeks, ”Pärmäkoski said to Yle.

Pärmäkoski, 31, won a bronze medal in the ten-kilometer (p) race at the Beijing Olympics in February. In Pyeongchang, four years earlier, he won three personal medals.

Next season, there will be a World Championships on the skiers ’calendar. Pärmäkoski has won 12 medals in his career, but not yet any gold. Therese Johaug of Norway, who managed last year’s women’s competitions, ended her career this season.

“I wasn’t ready to quit yet. There is still enough hunger. The goal for this season was to win that Olympic gold, but there is another opportunity next season. ”

At the Finnish Championships in skiing in Rovaniemi, Ounasvaara, Pärmäkoski missed the 30-kilometer (p) race on Sunday. He had gotten some heat on Saturday night.