Skiing Krista Pärmäkoski advanced to the sprint final for a long time and rose to third place on the Tour de Ski

Krista Pärmäkoski will struggle on Sunday for a spot in the top three of the Tour de Skin, which he has previously reached twice.

I will be the third to go to the final part with the final ascent.

Pärmäkoski’s position in the overall competition improved on Saturday, both with and without its own impact.

Even before the seventh stage of the tour, the traditional sprint, Pärmäkoski rose to the fourth place in the overall situation of the Tour.

This happened because Sweden was in third place Frida Karlsson interrupted the tour due to the pain caused by this at the beginning of the week.

Self in the competition Pärmäkoski reached the finals and placed sixth. He advanced to the semifinals by winning his semi-finals and then to the finals by time comparison. The last time he reached the finals was more than two years ago.

The Swedes took the triple victory as a favorite City Svahnin under.

The American will continue to lead the tour Jessie Diggins. The second is Russia Julia Stupak 54 seconds away. Pärmäkoski is 57 seconds away from Stupak, but behind the Finn it is smoother.

Russian Natalia Nepryaeva is seven seconds away, Russia Tatjana Sorina 12 and Sweden Ebba Andersson 19 seconds away.¨

The final leg will be skied for the second time on a joint start, when it used to be a chase race.

Already reached the top performance on the tour Johanna Matintalo was the fourth fastest in the qualifiers, but in the quarterfinals he was 0.17 seconds behind in the playoffs. The ranking was 16th. Matintalo is 17th in the overall competition.

Men in the race Markus Vuorela held an even bigger surprise than the day before when he advanced in time comparison to the semifinals. The final venue was also close by in the end.

However, Vuorela achieved the best mc ranking of his career. He was seventh.

The men’s victory surprisingly took Sweden Oskar Svensson. Touria is by far the leading Russian Alexander Bolshunov was third.