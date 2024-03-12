Skiing | Klæbo and Skistad are superior in Drammen – a harsh disappointment for Finland

On Tuesday, in the World Cup of Skiing, sprints were held in the urban landscapes of Drammen. HS followed.

Three a Finnish woman and four men cleared their way to the heats in the Drammen sprints at the Skiing World Cup.

The best Finn in the qualifier had reached seventh place Kerttu Niskanen. From women onwards, they also skied Jasmi Joensuu (15.) and Katri Lylynperä (20th). Tiia Olkkonen (31st), Jasmin Kähärä (34.) and Hilla Niemelä (38.) were eliminated from the continuation.

The Finnish men continued to ski Lauri Vuorinen (12th), Niilo Moilanen (18th), Emil Liekari (25th) and Joni Mäki (29th). Verneri Suhonen (49.) and Cross mat Hakola (51.) qualified.

No Finnish skier made it past the preliminaries, so from the semi-finals onwards the competitions were held without Härmälä representation.

The women's race was won by Norway in show style Kristine Stavås Skistadand in the men's category the victory was just as overwhelming Johannes Høsflot Klæbo. Norway rolled to a triple victory in the men's race.