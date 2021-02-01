Skiing Kerttu Niskanen’s tibia fractured, season over: “Feels incomprehensibly bad”

Niskanen’s leg injury was revealed over the weekend at the Falun World Cup.

Skier Kerttu Niskasen there is a fracture in the foot and the season is over, the skier says Instagramaccount.

Niskanen’s leg injury was revealed over the weekend at the Falun World Cup when he limped off the finish line on Saturday after a traditional skiing race.

The foot was examined on Monday in Finland.

“There was a lot of pain in my leg during Saturday’s race. In the race adrenaline, I battled the painful last miles to the finish. After the race, the pain has been really severe and the cause in Finland became clear, ”Niskanen writes.

“The tibia of the left leg is broken. I was in good shape and couldn’t measure what I would have been able to do this winter. Now it feels incomprehensibly bad. ”