Skiing Kerttu Niskanen’s confusion dripped with confidence before the main trip – this is how he comments on his brother Iivo’s medal

Kerttu Niskanen plans to go to the traditional ten race on Thursday full from the start.

ZHANGJIAKOU.

To Beijing has already shown great fitness on the Olympic tracks Kerttu Niskanen will apply for the first personal medal of his career in the ten – kilometer race of traditional skiing, which begins on Thursday at 9 am Finnish time.

Niskanen missed the bronze medal in Austria in the 15-kilometer combination race Teresa of Stadlober five seconds.

Niskanen expects a very tough fight from the top ten women. He estimates there are more than three winning favorites.

He has a clear vision of his own potential.

“I believe that the screw will be tightened when the free time is now left out,” Niskanen said at the national team’s media conference.

Of the skiing methods, the traditional one suits Niskane better and anyway, the trails in Zhangjiakou are like those designed for him.

Niskanen is especially strong on long cross-country sections, especially when the race takes place in a high altitude of 1,700 meters and in relatively slow weather.

Niskasen according to all major preparations have already been made. Race skis have also been chosen in practice.

This is not a super couple saved for special occasions, but the right skis were found in the newer selection.

“They are brand new skis. Now it’s nothing more than a number on the chest and going. ”

Is Kerttu Niskanen your medal day on Thursday?

“Its when you know. But I will do my best for it. ”

Niskanen’s idea of ​​pace sharing was also clear and self-confident.

“I’m going to ski as hard as I can from the start.”

Niskasen of the family, little brother Iivo opened his medal account already in Sunday’s combined race by taking bronze.

Kerttu said that support between siblings is always very important during travel, and this has also been the case at the Beijing Olympics.

He considers it important to be able to exchange news and experiences with his brother as a week-long race leader.

“We have hard credit on both sides,” he said.

“And it feels like I already got something when Iivo won the medal,” he comments on his brother’s success.

The Finnish team in the ten-kilometer race are Krista Pärmäkoski, Kerttu Niskanen, Anne Kyllönen and Johanna Matintalo.

The team is the same as in Saturday’s combined race and place aspirations Jasmi Joensuu will have to wait for the next opportunity.

In addition to Niskanen, Pärnäkoski will also be on a medal hunt on Thursday. Pärmäkoski already has an Olympic bronze from Pyeongchang on the way, although at that time the skiing was free.

“This is my main trip. It has always been nice to ski in the traditional ten and I have done the best in the World Cup as well. ”

The opening race in Pärmäkoski went quite promisingly. He was seventh in 58 seconds for Norway Therese Johaugille lost.

Pärmäkoski says that he recovered well from the combined race, even though it was heavy.

Thursday is the hottest ski day for the Olympics so far, and no lubrication issues should come.

“The maintenance has been very successful in these competitions,” the head coach Ville Oksanen said.

“Success comes if the skiers are okay,” added Niskanen.

The race, which starts at 3 pm local time, has time to take place in the full afternoon sun.

Correction: Krista Pärmäkoski won bronze, not silver, in the 10 km race in Pyeongchang.

