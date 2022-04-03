Skiing Kerttu Niskanen won the women’s 30 km Finnish Championship by far: “I got to ski in the comfort zone of the race”

Niskanen won the other medalists in more than three minutes.

Vieremän Koiton Kerttu Niskanen reached an overwhelming victory in the 30 kilometers of the Rovaniemi Finnish Championships. On Sunday, he defeated Pöytyä, the second-place finisher in the traditional interim start Johanna Matintalon in more than three minutes.

Niskanen managed the track a minute after Matintalo, but caught him in the first round. Matintalo was left hanging in the nest, but fell off the ride as the journey continued.

Krista Pärmäkoski illness and absence leveled Niskanen’s track towards the second gold medal of the weekend. Already on Friday, Niskanen defeated Pärmäkoski’s vitos on leave.

“It wasn’t necessary to put everything in the game, but it’s nice to end the official season with a double Finnish championship. He was a little annoyed that Krista wasn’t there. It would have been a tough race, ”said Niskanen, who arrived fresh in the interview area and thanked her husband. Juho Mikkonen maintained skis.

“I got to ski in the comfort zone of the race, but a few points downhill were on the ice.”

Niskasen last season was interrupted before the World Cup to break into the ground. For the Olympic season, an introverted skier returned to the piste, winning the first personal title medals of his career in Beijing with 10 kilometers (p) of silver and 30 kilometers (v) of bronze.

“The season couldn’t have gone much better. Two personal Olympic medals, which were a dream for many years, Niskanen said, but still regretted the loss of ten 0 ”, 4 seconds Therese Johaugille.

“And I also won the World Cup on the same day as Iivo,” Kerttu mentioned of his little brother. Iivo Niskasenwith whom he held a double party in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Vantaa Ski club Jasmi to Joensuu Sunday’s main goal was to secure the victory in the overall Finnish Cup competition. The absence of Pärmäkoski helped to achieve the goal, but also to reach the Finnish Championship medals.

Joensuu lost half a minute to Matintalo and secured the bronze medal by more than a minute Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu Katri Lylynperää.

“I had calculated that 14th place would be enough to win the Finnish Cup. It would have been a routine, but I didn’t think I was fighting for a medal. It’s a nice thing that I competed well until the end and got a good result from today’s race as well, ”said Joensuu, who won silver in the message on Saturday.

The winner of the Finnish Cup received a cash prize of 5,000 euros.

“The money goes to training and developing as a skier. Even a normal life costs an athlete a lot. It will be in good use, ”said Joensuu.

Winning the Cup, which consists of six competitions, tasted good.

“Of course, the goals are in the bigger competitions at the World Cup and the Olympic level and in the World Cup, but Finland has a tough level in the competitions, which is also developing.”