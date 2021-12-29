Thursday, December 30, 2021
Skiing Kerttu Niskanen won the second stage of the Tour de Skin

by admin
December 29, 2021
in World
Kerttu Niskanen has reached peak condition after just over a month at the Beijing Olympics.

In a snowstorm, Niskanen aired the third victory of his career in the World Cup of Skiing, when on the second day of the Tour de Ski on Wednesday, he skied 10 kilometers with the traditional skiing method and a break.

Niskanen left second place in Sweden Ebba Anderessonin 18 seconds away.

The first mc victory in Niskanen’s career also came at this same location, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

The success of Finnish women was strong anyway when Krista Pärmäkoski ranked fourth.

The news is complete.

