Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen won in challenging conditions in Beitostølen: “My legs were completely frozen or like that hard”

Niskanen, who decided the race in a long climb, skied the fourth World Cup event victory of his career. Johanna Matintalo completed a good Finnish day with her fifth place.

Challenging the skiing weather didn’t freeze Kerttu from Niska on Saturday in Beitostølen, Norway. Niskanen tamed the other competitors on the hard course and cruised to victory in the World Cup competition in the ten-kilometer traditional skiing competition.

“It was really cold, and it was a bit difficult to decide what speed to start skiing. I also felt at the beginning of the second puck that my legs were completely frozen or something like that,” said Niskanen in an interview with Viaplay after the race.

“Then I just tried to keep my legs in motion. I skied quite a bit with shift skiing, so that my legs are not doing anything for a long time.”

Norwegian Anne Kjersti Kalvå 12.7 seconds behind Niskas and Sweden Frida Karlsson 16.5 seconds left.

“Of course, I am very satisfied and happy that I was able to win today. The credit that you have had was visible today. The condition is good,” Niskanen said.

Neck tore a decisive gap to the others on the twice-skied long climb.

“Kerttu was clearly the best today,” Niskanen’s husband and coach Juho Mikkonen said in the Viaplay studio.

Mikkonen, who works as an expert on the channel, predicts the upcoming five-kilometer interval. At that stage, Niskanen had moved to the top of the race skied with an intermediate start.

“He is able to ski the two laps very close together, which is a really good thing in these ten games,” said Mikkonen, emphasizing the importance of a steady pace.

“He always has to use that steady pace. Such a tough track suitable for the World Cup, where there are a lot of uphills and you have to push all the time, so here the steady pace is an asset.”

of Beitostølen the competition weekend has been successful for Niskanen, as he reached the semi-finals in the traditional skiing sprint on Friday. In the end, the ranking was ninth.

“Yesterday already went well. It probably brought the same belief to this day, that when the equipment works, it can be enough for good places,” said Niskanen.

Coach-husband Mikkonen also knew to expect success after Friday.

“A couple of weekends have been launched and today was a great success,” he said.

The victory was Niskanen’s fourth career in the World Cup. The previous ones have come in Switzerland’s Lenzerheide in 2021 and 2014 and in Italy’s Cogne in 2019.

Johanna Matintalo completed a brilliant Finnish day with his fifth place. The third in Friday’s sprint was 31 seconds behind Niskas on Saturday.

“I went into traffic a bit on the safe side. Yesterday was a hard day and the weather was so cold today, so I didn’t want it to be a congealing, down-to-earth race,” Matintalo told Viaplay.

Matintalo added that he skied a good, steady and upward race.

“I am very satisfied, and I would not have guessed that the result would be this good. However, I didn’t have the same feeling of flying today in my own skiing.”

Jasmi Joensuu skied his best normal distance race in the World Cup and was tenth. Krista Pärmäkoski finished 11th.