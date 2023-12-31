Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen, who skied to a wonderful victory, happy on Viaplay: “Days are different”

Kerttu Niskanen, who skied to victory in the World Cup, praised the equipment and maintenance.

Finland the women had to wait for the first podium place in the World Cup until the last day of the year. On Sunday, it came when Kerttu Niskanen won the second stage of the Tour de Ski, i.e. the 10 km split start with traditional skiing.

Niskanen was disappointed in the sprint race yesterday, where he failed to qualify.

“Yesterday was disappointing, but days are different,” Niskanen said in an interview with Viaplay.

Niskanen left for the USA in half a minute Rosie Brennan's after and saw this on the track.

“Especially in the second run, I realized that I could beat him.”

Neck started with number 29 and after him many tough names started.

“I didn't have accurate information about those coming from behind. Only at the very end, 1-2 kilometers before the finish line, did I find out that Diggins was coming hard after me.”

Jessie Diggins skied a strong finish and came third in the race behind Niskanen and Saksa Victoria Carlin behind.

According to Niskanen, the condition of the day was on point and the skiing was downright enjoyable.

“There were plenty of bangs on the climbs.”

Although the early season has been difficult, Niskanen says he believed in success.

“If everything falls into place, the equipment works and it's a good day, then getting to the podium is possible.”

On Sunday, everything worked, and Niskanen took the first Finnish World Cup victory in the mountain conditions of Toblach.

The Tour de Ski continues with the traditional ten

Women's and men's 10 km races will be skied in Toblach today.