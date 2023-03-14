Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen wedged a rival and caused himself to be disqualified in Drammen

Kerttu Niskanen caused a crash on the finish line, and as a result the jury rejected his performance.

I ski the world cup continued on Tuesday in Drammen, Norway, with traditional skiing sprints.

For the Finns, there were few reasons to rejoice. The most interesting Finn of the day was the one at the top of the overall World Cup competition Kerttu Niskanen.

Niskanen finished the qualification as the best Finn in 11th place, but in the heats the lunches were eaten – and in the end his skiing was completely abandoned.

Niskanen stayed in the USA Julia Kern and Sweden Maja Dahlqvist’s after the four-set third place, and there was not enough time for the time comparison places.

On the final straight Niskanen organized some more drama. He just switched lanes to Italy Nicole Monsornon forward with the result that he fell on his nose.

The situation seemed to be getting to Niskanen’s advantage.

“It’s coming for skiing [Niskanen]. There is no doubt that this would lead to overreaching,” Viaplay’s expert Sami Jauhojärvi immediately gave his verdict.

“Oh ryökäle”, Jauhojärvi updated after.

The jury was on the same lines. After the end of the competition, the abbreviation RAL appeared after Niskanen in the official results (ranked as last) and a yellow card.

Niskanen’s performance in the heat has therefore been rejected, and he falls to the last place in the heat, i.e. 30th.

Without the rejection, he would have been 13th.

Dropping to 17th place is a hard blow for the World Cup as well, as it costs Niskas 34 points.

Niskanen is third in the overall World Cup points and leads the distance cup.

Of the women ahead of her, the World Cup leader Tiril Udnes Weng secured his top spot on Tuesday by finally reaching third place. Jessie Diggins instead, like Niskanen, he fell in the heats.

Now Weng’s lead over second-placed Diggins is 145 points and 241 over third-placed Niskase.

The closest threat behind the Finn is the USA Rosie Brennanwhose difference to Niskasen is 129 points.

None the Finn did not reach the semi-finals in Drammen. Sprint Junior World Champion Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen19, reached the qualifying stage in the first World Cup sprint of his career and was 24th in the final results

Anne Kyllönen 18th and Katri Lylynperä 23:s.

Finns in the men’s heats Niilo Moilanen finished 18th and Lauri Vuorinen 24th

The World Cup the circus program now includes stops in Falun, Tallinn and Lahti. The tour continues on Friday in Sweden with 10 kilometer (p) intermediate starts.

Drammen sprints (p) Ladies Kristine Skistad, Norway Jonna Sundling, Sweden +1.22 Tiril Udnes Weng, Norway +1.83 Laura Gimmler, Germany +2.16 Hedda Amundsen, Norway +4.56 Julia Kern, USA +9.68 …18. Anne Kyllönen …23. Katri Lylynperä …24. Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen …30. Kerttu Niskanen (rejection) …33. Jasmin Kähärä Gentlemen Johannes Hösflot Kläbo, Norway Erik Valnes, Norway +1.79 Richard Jouve, France +2.13 Ansgar Evensen, Norway +2.20 Lars Agnar Hjelmeset, Norway +2.66 Even Northug, Norway +4.81 See also Data from Russian intelligence survey leaked …18. Niilo Moilanen …24. Lauri Vuorinen …36. Joni Mäki …44. Lauri Mannila …48. Juuso Haarala …51. Olli Ahonen

Fact World Cup Total Points Ladies Tiril Udnes Weng, Norway 1733 Jessie Diggins, USA 1588 Kerttu Niskanen, Finland 1492 Rosie Brennan, USA 1363 Frida Karlsson, Sweden 1220 …9. Krista Pärmäkoski 991 Gentlemen Johannes Hösflot Kläbo, Norway 2158 Pål Golberg, Norway 1934 Federico Pellegrino, Italy 1329 Hans Christer Holund, Norway 1218 Simen Hegstad Krüger, Norway 1116 …21. Perttu Hyvärinen 590