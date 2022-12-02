Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen was shocked by his speed: “I don’t think I can ski that badly”

Kerttu Niskanen was 51.7 seconds behind the leader of the Lillehammer World Cup.

Finnish women did not reach the top fight in the cross-country world cup’s 10 km intermediate start race in Lillehammer, Norway. Kerttu Niskanen was 18th as the best Finn. Niskanen’s difference to the top was 51.7 seconds.

Eveliina Piippo was the 21st Krista Pärmäkoski 27th, Jasmin Kähärä 36th, Anni Alikoski 37th and Jasmi Joensuu 42nd.

The first place in the competition was the United States Jessie Diggins. Diggins, who had a final time of 23:49.5, defeated second-placed Germany by Katharina Hennig with 3.8 seconds. Norwegian Heidi Weng was third.

“It wasn’t that bad, but it wasn’t good in terms of results,” Niskanen said in a V Sport television interview.

Pärmäkoski’s difference to the top was 1:11.2 minutes.

“Suddenly thinking about it, it probably wasn’t the best ski of the race. I don’t think I ski that bad, but it wasn’t a good day either,” said Pärmäkoski.

The women will ski a sprint in Lillehammer on Saturday and a joint start race on Sunday.

The men’s ten kilometer free race starts today at 13:45 Finnish time. The top name of the Men’s World Cup Johannes Hösflot Kläbo misses the race because of a sore throat.