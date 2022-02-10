Skiing Kerttu Niskanen was “excited” before the race – then my brother Iivo said a couple of helpful words during the joint run: “This race was a big win for me”

10.2. 14:24 | Updated 10.2. 18:18

Zhangjiakou

Finally! This word really culminates everything that was felt on Thursday at the Zhangjiakou Ski Resort after the women’s traditional ten race.

Kerttu Niskasen the action and gesture language after the thriller-like race revealed that a giant burden had fallen from his shoulders.

The race was won Therese Johaug 0.4 seconds before the neck. Krista Pärmäkoski grabbed the Olympic bronze just 0.1 seconds ahead of the Russian Olympic athletes Natalia Neprajevaa.

Niskanen had finally reached where he had imagined himself years ago – for value medals on personal trips. Now he had gained spiritual peace with himself.

“The stakes were really high. Now I can be proud of myself when I fought for the victory to the very end, ”Niskanen summed up at the media interview point.

“This would be the last place to take a personal Olympic medal. In the morning I was afraid there was even too much charging. After all, this race came to my mind even before the combined race, so there was a clear danger of overcharging. ”

Great slammed into Olympic silver, scarcely an Olympic gold star in Norway Therese Johaugille lost Niskanen said that he went for a morning run together with his brother Iivo Niskasen with.

The moment had been exceptionally emotional compared to the usually relaxed warm-up loops.

“In that, I told Iivo that I was overwhelmed, so far too much. Fortunately, Iivo was able to calm the situation. Iivo told me that the same women there are going to meet me, and when my condition is good, just relax. There was reportedly no need to get excited, ”Niskanen said. .

“These are the moments when your own brother’s presence on race trips is of tremendous help.”

Over It took 11 years before Kerttu Niskanen won his first personal medal.

There have been a lot of misfortunes and other adversities along the way, but there have also been problems with building a decent one.

“It just seemed like the medals didn’t want to come into my prize cabinet.”

However, never before have Niskanen’s medal appearances been as bright as on Thursday morning. The hard-bottomed trails tuned to China, combined with a high airspace and long cross-country ski runs, came as a tray for a Finn.

“Even Iivok said in the morning that these trails are like made for me,” Niskanen explained.

“The height, the trail profile, was all on my side today. When my excitement finally got off when I got on the track, I knew everything was just fine.”

Iivo and Kerttu Niskanen photographed at the Tour de Sk 2020. Both have already won a medal at the Beijing Olympics.

Her husband Juho Mikkonen Niskanen, who got his life in coaching, turned the taps to the southeast right from the opening kick. When the raw endurance sports race was more than halfway through the last one, the Finn led the race at his best 11 seconds before Johaug.

“My tactics were very clear, ie from the very beginning I tried to go close to the risk limit (of my own endurance capacity), and that’s probably what I ended up on. said.

“At that moment, I couldn’t think of anything other than my own performance. My pack stayed well together, but I did break a little at the end. It felt bad.

Soon after crossing the finish line, Niskanen noticed to his disappointment that he had lost to Johaugan in less than half a second..

“Of course, such a meager loss is a bit annoying, but yes, this race was a big win for me. Johaugia has been considered invincible, but at least it is certain that today she did not get it easily,” Niskanen said.

“And there was nothing left to do. I gave my all. I don’t remember another moment in my career when I would have been just as tired after the race.”

Kerttu Niskanen was delighted after the Olympics.

Krista Pärmäkoskistretched in the race for the Olympic bronze. In the finish area, the Finnish duo hugged each other emotionally.

“We have once been at the same time with Krista at the podium at the Holmenkollen World Cup. It was an unforgettable day, and that’s how it came from, ”said Niskanen.

When the new Olympic hero was asked about the meaning of her husband Mikkonen, she moved.

“Honorable medals belong as much to Juho as to me. There have been a lot of critics who say that the coaching relationship between the couple would not work, but yes, it has worked for us. Juho does an incredible job every day to play sports,” Niskanen praised.

“It has been questioned whether he trained me uphill in the summer, but now there is an answer.”

Next in the women’s program are the normal message and the double message, both of which Niskanen expects a medal from. Also, the final distance, 30 miles off, is already teasing.

“Leisure is a worse style for me, but it doesn’t necessarily hurt when the trip goes on so much. Johaug gets to do his best in that race too, if he’s going to win.”

Subscribe to the Olympics free newsletter hs.fi/newsletters

Read all about the Olympic storyt from hs.fi/olympics