Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen was amazingly superior on the SM track – he passed Iivo in the gold statistics

March 23, 2024
Kerttu Niskanen celebrated the SM gold on Saturday.

Vieremän I'm coming Kerttu Niskanen was superior in the 10 km pursuit race (p) of the Äänekoski SM skiing on Saturday.

Niskanen, 35, who won the 5-kilometer race on Friday, took his second Finnish championship of the games with a difference of one minute and 43.8 seconds from Ikaalisten Urheilidied Krista Pärmäkoski.

“In the end, I skied just because of the audience. They shouted tap, tap. I fully understand that they have come to see us and our pace. I tried to serve the audience what they wanted,” Niskanen said in an interview with Viaplay.

Pärmäkoski, 33, who skied to silver, slackened his pace on the final stretch and waved to the crowd.

“I was able to enjoy the last climb and the stadium and save my energy. There is an important message on Sunday,” Pärmäkoski said in an interview with Viaplay.

Niskanen won the thirteenth individual Finnish championship of his career. He surpassed his younger brother in the number of gold medals Iivo Niskanen. Viaplay asked Kerttu Niskas how it felt to pass her brother.

“Ha, ha. Let's put it this way, I haven't counted the number of medals, but of course it's always nice to win the Finnish championship and be the best of the day. It certainly warms the mind that them [mestaruuksia] there is already so much,” Niskanen answered.

He is not participating in Sunday's relay because Vieremä Koito does not have a relay team.

Table of Athletes Johanna Matintalo was third in Saturday's women's race. Matintalo, 27, was 2 minutes and 5.2 seconds behind Niskas.

“Fighting victory. Yesterday I went completely under the bench,” Matintalo described his competition in an interview with Viaplay.

