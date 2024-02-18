Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen skied a strong race in Minneapolis – Jonna Sundling to an overwhelming victory

Jonna Sundling completed the double from the World Cup in Minneapolis – Kerttu Niskanen struggled to sixth in the freestyle skiing

Swedish Jonna Sundling skied as a double champion in the cross-country world cup in Minneapolis. He followed up his sprint victory on Sunday by taking first place in the 10 km intermediate start of freestyle skiing.

The victory was Sundling's first on the normal routes of the World Cup.

Frida Karlsson secured a double victory for Sweden before the world cup leader USA Jessie Diggins.

Kerttu Niskanen finished sixth in the race, 47 seconds slower than the winner. After the first 3.3 kilometer lap, Niskanen was in 28th place and 44 seconds away from the top, but by the end he was almost at the same pace as Sundling.

“It was a good race for me, but I had the feeling that the start was too slow,” Niskanen reflected on the race at V Sport.

Niskanen was satisfied with the six-race tour of North America. He finished second in the combined start of Canmore and fourth in the traditional sprint.

“I am very satisfied with this trip. I feel that my condition is getting back to normal after the stomach disease, so I'm happy to go to Lahti”, continued Niskanen.

The World Cup continues at the Salpausselkä Games in Lahti at the beginning of March.

Jasmine Joensuu was 38th in the ten flat skiing in Minneapolis.

“It was an okay race until the end and the atmosphere was great. It was amazing to ski”, Joensuu praised the enthusiastic crowd in Minneapolis.

Joensuu hoped that the Finns would be able to enjoy a similar incentive at the Salpausselkä Games.

“I hope there are as many people in Lahti as here”, Joensuu dreamed.

Head coach of the national team Teemu Pasanen considered the North American tour a success.

“Really good tour. There were great competitions and here in Minneapolis there was a lot of audience and a great atmosphere”, Pasanen praised the whole in a V Sport TV interview.

“Even in Europe, except maybe in Oslo, Falun and Lahti, there is such a large audience. It's great that after a break of twenty years we got to ski here.”