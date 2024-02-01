Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen now told why he doesn't ski in the Vantaa WC

Kerttu Niskanen aims for the North American World Cup.

Kerttu Niskanen won't be skiing in Vantaa SC this coming weekend.

Niskanen's name was exhausted from the list of athletes registered for the SC skiing within the deadline.

On Thursday evening, Niskanen, 35, confirmed the matter on his Instagram account.

He justifies his absence by saying that he wants to aim for success in the World Cup.

“There is a tough set of six races ahead in North America, where the departure is early on Monday morning. I would like to compete in Vantaa, but I know it is not reasonable,” Niskanen reasoned.

The crunch of six races that Niskanen is referring to starts in Canmore, Canada, on Friday of next week. The last two races will be skied in Minneapolis, USA on the 17th and 18th. February.

“If you want to be successful, you also have to know how to make smart decisions. You can't be greedy for all the competitions. Or you can, but you can't achieve the best,” Niskanen continued.