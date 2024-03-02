Saturday, March 2, 2024
Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen is chasing the top spots on his parade trip in Salpauselka

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen is chasing the top spots on his parade trip in Salpauselka

On Saturday, Salpauselka has a full range of snow sports.

On Friday The Salpausselkä games, which have started, will continue on Saturday with three sports. The biggest Finnish expectations are directed at the women's and men's 20 km traditional skiing competitions.

Saturday's program

10.00 Cross-country skiing, 20 km, women P

11.30 Combined, HS130 Pairprint

13.00 Cross-country skiing, 20 km, men P

15.20 Combined, Parisprint 2×7.5 km

17.15 Hill jumping, Team competition HS130, men

Tracking opens below.

