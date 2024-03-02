Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen is chasing the top spots on his parade trip in Salpauselka

On Saturday, Salpauselka has a full range of snow sports.
On Friday The Salpausselkä games, which have started, will continue on Saturday with three sports. The biggest Finnish expectations are directed at the women's and men's 20 km traditional skiing competitions.
Saturday's program
10.00 Cross-country skiing, 20 km, women P
11.30 Combined, HS130 Pairprint
13.00 Cross-country skiing, 20 km, men P
15.20 Combined, Parisprint 2×7.5 km
17.15 Hill jumping, Team competition HS130, men
Tracking opens below.
#Skiing #Kerttu #Niskanen #chasing #top #spots #parade #trip #Salpauselka
Leave a Reply