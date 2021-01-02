No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Skiing Kerttu Niskanen interrupts the Tour de Ski tour

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 2, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Kerttu Niskanen interrupts the Tour de Ski Tour, part of the World Ski Cup.

The Ski Association announced at noon on Saturday that the reason for the suspension was stomach disease.

Niskanen failed on Friday with a skied opening leg. He finished 39th in the free sprint qualifier and did not make it to the finals.

In the middle of the Tour, Niskanen was tenth in his career.

Niskanen is Krista Pärmäkoski in addition, the skier with the most expectations for success in the overall Tour of the Tour.

Before traveling to the Tour, Niskanen said the condition felt good. At the opening of the season’s World Cup in Ruka at the end of November, Niskanen seemed to be in the best condition of the early season for many years.

The news is complete.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Akhilesh said - BJP does not trust Corona vaccine, so will not get vaccination

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.