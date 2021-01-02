Skiing Kerttu Niskanen interrupts the Tour de Ski tour

Kerttu Niskanen interrupts the Tour de Ski Tour, part of the World Ski Cup.

The Ski Association announced at noon on Saturday that the reason for the suspension was stomach disease.

Niskanen failed on Friday with a skied opening leg. He finished 39th in the free sprint qualifier and did not make it to the finals.

In the middle of the Tour, Niskanen was tenth in his career.

Niskanen is Krista Pärmäkoski in addition, the skier with the most expectations for success in the overall Tour of the Tour.

Before traveling to the Tour, Niskanen said the condition felt good. At the opening of the season’s World Cup in Ruka at the end of November, Niskanen seemed to be in the best condition of the early season for many years.

