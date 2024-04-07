Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen has a new task next week: “If it starts to get really bad, the man can get out of there on his own”

On Sunday, Kerttu Niskanen won by far the 30 kilometer SM gold.

Rovaniemi

His life in the season's World Cup of Skiing Kerttu Niskanen see you next week instead of competing in traditional Lapponia skiing for maintenance duties.

“We are heading there as usual. It has become a very pleasant and important place for Juho and me,” Niskanen said to his coach partner Juho Mikkosen referring to.

“Juho now skis Lapponia and wanted me to be his maintenance man. Let's accept that role, and not put a note on our chest, but otherwise enjoy the spring there.”

Niskanen, 35, does not take unnecessary pressure from maintenance tasks.

“If it starts to get really bad, then I'll focus on my own training, and the man can get out of there on his own,” Niskanen laughed.

Neck skied on Sunday in the superior Finnish championship women's 30 km traditional skiing competition in Ounasvaara, Rovaniemi.

Niskanen drove the silver medalist who started two minutes earlier Johanna Matintalo stopped at about 25 kilometers.

“Winning was of course today's goal,” summed up Niskanen, who won his third consecutive SM gold at 30 kilometers.

His left calf was cramping in the last couple of laps, which was reflected in the performance as a certain caution.

“I wasn't allowed to go all out as much as I might have wanted. I had to go a little under its terms, but I'm quite satisfied. However, there was a clear victory.”

Championship Matintalo, who finished second, lost to Niskanen by a good two minutes (2:06.2) and the bronze medalist Jasmi Joensuu almost three (2.53.8).

The women competed in thirty races in the midst of heavy snowfall.

“The visibility was poor. The glasses had to be lifted and put on the eyes all the time. There was so much snow on the downhill that you had to have them on your head, and on the uphill you could always throw them away so you could see which trail to take. The second track was closed in many places,” said Niskanen.

“It wasn't quite possible to ski there with a brain in a narika.”

Niskanen prepared for the Championship weekend under the conditions of the move. He said that he cleaned more than he went jogging, but “mentally it has been nice.”

“It has been one big dream outside of a sports career. We built exactly the kind of house we dreamed of, and we are really happy,” he said.

A season of success left a good taste in Niskanen's mouth. Third place in the Tour de Ski, victories in Toblach, Davos and Falun and six podium places warmed the spirit.

“It is the most it has been able to be [palkintopallilla] during the season. I am satisfied,” Niskanen said.

“When a good season is under way, it's nice to start the training season and look to the next season. Things work well with Juho and there is full credit on both sides, so let's go with the same attitude as what has happened here.”