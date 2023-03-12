Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen had to throw up in the middle of the historic race

Kerttu Niskanen narrowly maintained his lead in the normal distances World Cup.

Kerttu Niskanen was happy last spring when the Cross-Country Committee of the International Ski Federation FIS had decided that starting from the 2022-2023 season, women and men will compete in the World Cup on the same distances.

“I am very pleased with that decision. Longer trips suit me,” Niskanen said in the spring.

One of the most significant consequences of that decision was that on Sunday, a historic race was held at Oslo’s Holmenkollen, when women competed for the first time in the World Cup at 50 kilometers. Previously, the longest distance had been 30 kilometers.

For Niskanen, the competitive length of the distance was not a new experience in itself, as for example in the spring winter of 2014 he finished second in the 61 kilometer Årefjellsloppet, which was part of the Ski Classics series.

of Holmenkollen However, at 50 kilometers (v), the distance was somehow too long for Niskanen. He was at the pace of the top group for about 34 kilometers, but after that he couldn’t keep up.

Niskanen finished eighth in the race, one and a half minutes behind the winner.

Niskanen said in an interview with Viaplay after the race that he had to throw up after about 30 kilometers of skiing.

“Before the last two laps, I had to empty myself, so to speak. After that, the rest was a fight. Especially the Fifth Round was really bad. It felt like there was no way to get away. The last round went very well,” Niskanen told Viaplay.

Niskanen said that he focused on scoring as many World Cup points as possible. In addition to the final investment, they were available already on the way from Kirimaali.

“I didn’t have an investment goal. I wanted to get as many points as possible for the overall and normal distances cup. Thinking about the result of the race, you had to ski stupidly at the beginning and you had to stick to them. It was a bit off at the end, and it wasn’t an easy journey.”

At times it already seemed that the third-placed 10 km world champion Jessie Diggins would pass Niskanen to the top of the standard distances World Cup, but Niskanen stayed ahead with seven points (970–963).

“Of course I crave that victory, but so does Digginski. He charged at them and wanted all possible points,” said Niskanen.

There are two normal distance races left in the World Cup. They are both skied with traditional, which is stronger for Niskanes and weaker for Diggins.

“Let’s hope for the best that I have a small advantage,” Niskanen told Viaplay.

In the overall World Cup competition, Niskanen remained third.

The competition there was an exciting fight for the win, and the strongest in the final stretch was surprisingly Norway Ragnhild Gløersen Haga.

Earlier this season, Haga had only competed in three individual events and one relay at the World Cup. The best ranking was tenth.

In the Norwegian World Cup team, Haga remained in the place of reserve skier. At the 2018 Olympics, he won gold in 10 kilometers (year).

“This was the second best race of my career after the Olympic victory,” Haga said in a TV interview before going to meet the Norwegian royals in the traditional way.

The Norwegian World Cup medalist finished second Astrid Øyre Slind, which ended the wild contracting.

Slind won gold in the relay and bronze in the combined competition at the World Championships.

More than a week ago on Saturday, Slind finished tenth in the 30 kilometers of the World Championships. The next day, he defended his victory in the Vasaloppet (90 km) of the Ski Classics series and finished fifth.

And now with 50 kilometers came the best mc ranking of my career.

Eveliina Piippo finished tenth in the competition, but at one point he was well ahead of Niskanen.

“45 kilsa was really nice. I guessed that this would be a completely different kind of fatigue, and the muscle was completely exhausted. It’s somehow a strange feeling at the moment,” Piippo told Viaplay.

Among others, Sweden’s two-time world champion missed the competition Ebba Andersson and World Cup medalist Frida Karlsson. According to the Swedish team, both had mild cold symptoms.

Krista Pärmäkoski is on the sidelines for the time being due to the corona infection.

Correction March 12, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.: The competition was held on Sunday and not Saturday, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story.

Oslo: Race 25/31 of the Women’s World Cup:

50 km (v) joint start: 1) Ragnhild Haga Norway 2.13.36,1, 2) Astrid Öyre Slind Norway –0.3, 3) Jessie Diggins USA –0.5, 4) Teresa Stadlober Austria –2.9, 5 ) Nora Sanness Norway –3.5, 6) Margrethe Bergane Norway –6.3, 7) Tiril Udnes Weng Norway –23.3, 8) Kerttu Niskanen Finland –1.31.0, 9) Patricija Eiduka Latvia –1.31.2, 10) Eveliina Piippo Finland –2.14.1,

…other Finns: 22) Emmi Lämsä –6.55,9, 31) Rebecca Immonen –14.13,7, 32) Vilma Ryytty –14.16,7.

Distance Cup (15/17 races: 1) Niskanen 970, 2) Diggins 963, 3) TU Weng 837,

…other Finns: 8) Krista Pärmäkoksi 679, 22) Piippo 320, 30) Anne Kyllönen 251, 37) Johanna Matintalo 201, 40) Jasmi Joensuu 193.

World Cup points: 1) TU Weng 1,635, 2) Diggins 1,548, 3) Niskanen 1,470, 4) Rosie Brennan USA 1,309, 5) Frida Karlsson Sweden 1,220, 6) Nadine Fähndrich Switzerland 1,071,

… other Finns: 9) Krista Pärmäkoski 991, 27) Kyllönen 514, 29) Joensuu 497, 37) Matintalo 371, 40) Piippo 320.