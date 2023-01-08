Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen fought in the last kilometer of the final climb of the Tour de Ski to finish second in the overall competition

Kerttu Niskanen competed for the 12th time on the Tour de Ski ski tour, and the result was the best overall ranking of his career.

On Sunday, Niskanen arrived at the finish line of the final climb on the Alpe Cermis ski slope in Italy’s Val di Fiemme in fourth place and fought for second overall.

Only two Finns had previously achieved a better ranking (2007 and 2009) Virpi Kuitunen, current Sarasvuo, who acted as Viaplay’s expert during the Tour.

Niskanen’s best finish before this was fifth, which he had achieved three times, most recently a year ago.

Neck started the 10 km final stage (v) skied with a joint start in third place in the overall competition. He primarily competed for second place in Norway Tiril Udnes Wengia against.

Weng was 25 seconds ahead of Niskanen at the start and hung on Niskanen’s heels for the last kilometer. Then Weng froze, and an exciting battle began as to whether Niskanen would finish at least 26 seconds ahead of Weng.

He had good time, because there was 40 seconds behind Weng, who finished 10th. That difference came in the last kilometer of the climb.

Tour as expected, Sweden took the overall win Frida Karlsson, but what was surprising was how badly he shut down on the final climb and dropped to 15th. Karlsson competed in the final climb for the first time.

According to unofficial information, Karlsson was still so exhausted after crossing the finish line that he was unable to participate in the award ceremony.

Before the final race, the difference between Niskanen and Karlsson in the lead was one minute and 37 seconds, and that was enough for the overall victory. Karlsson beat Niskanen by 33 seconds.

The deciding stage was overwhelmingly won by France Delphine Claudel, who had shown his ferocious climbing ability with two third place finishes in previous years. However, he was far from the top in the overall competition.

Tour success with this it is already clear that Niskanen will earn more than twice as much prize money this season than ever before in his career.

He received around 60,000 euros as a prize for second place in the Tour. Earlier this season, he had already earned around 27,000 euros.

Previously, he had reached the biggest prize money per season in the 2013-2014 season, when he earned around 44,000 euros at the current exchange rate.

