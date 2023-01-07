Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen fought for third place and improved his position in the Tour’s overall race

Kerttu Niskanen was third from last in the previous stage of the Tour de Ski.

Tour On the penultimate day of de Ski, the program includes 15 kilometers of traditional skiing together, the first of which was the women’s race in Italy’s Val di Fiemme.

Finland Kerttu Niskanen fought for the stage win until the end. However, he had to bow to Germany To Katharina Hennig and Sweden For Frida Karlssonso Friday’s ranking was third.

Karlsson still leads the Tour overall. Niskanen, who rose from fifth place to third, improved his positions considerably, because Norway, which is second Tiril Udnes Weng was almost half a minute away.

Karlsson’s lead over Niskas is 1.37. In Weng’s favor, the difference is only 25 seconds. Next behind is Hennig, who won his first World Cup race, who is 23 seconds behind Niskas.

Also Anne Kyllönen Saturday’s race was excellent. Kyllönen finished eighth and rose to 14th overall in the Tour.

Krista Pärmäkoski couldn’t start on Saturday due to a stomach bug. Pärmäkoski was third in the Tour when he stopped.

The Tour de Ski ends on Sunday with the traditional final ascent of Alpe Cermis.