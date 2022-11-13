Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen estimates that she is in better shape than a year ago

Kerttu Niskanen was satisfied with the second place in the second start of the season, but not with the fact that the difference to the winner was 21 seconds.

Olympic medalist Kerttu Niskanen reckons he’s in better shape than a year ago at the same time he launched the best season of his career.

Niskanen expressed this view on Sunday after finishing second in the free 10 of the International Cannonball Championships at Muonio Olos.

The race was won by the German sprint relay Olympic champion Victoria Carlto whom Niskanen lost by 21 seconds.

On Saturday, in the traditional ten, Niskanen finished third. That time the victory was won by Carl who won the Olympic gold in the sprint relay Katharina Hennigand also reached ahead of Niskanen Krista Pärmäkoski.

A year ago, in these same competitions in Olos, Niskanen took fifth and fourth place.

“I am think that I’m in better shape than Napsu, but it remains to be seen what will happen when the big competitions start. What kind of places will there be and what is the difference to the bow or can you be in the bow yourself. I look forward to it. Everything has gone well,” Niskanen summed up in Olos’ online radio broadcast.

Niskanen stated that he was satisfied with second place.

“But of course I’m not satisfied with the fact that the separation from Victoria was so big, but I already told her in the morning that she is always too hard here,” said Niskanen.

Pärmäkoski finished fifth in free. The difference to the winner was 31 seconds.

“We hoped for slippery weather, but it was a bit too slippery for us. I felt like I couldn’t stay under the skis. It was technically challenging,” said Pärmäkoski, referring to the fact that the track bottom was on the trigger in many places.

Pärmäkoski stated about his own situation that there is a lot of training ahead and there was not much lightening for these starts.

“Next week there will certainly be fewer training hours. There is absolutely no need to worry about this,” Pärmäkoski said.

The third best Finn was sixth Eveliina Piippowho lost to Pärmäkoski by nine seconds.