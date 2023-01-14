Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen did not register for the SC skiing by the deadline

According to the head of the skiing association, there is a back gate for access to the SM track.

Are you going to recently on the Tour de Ski fought second Kerttu Niskanen miss the Tampere WC next week?

This question arose when Niskanen’s name did not appear on the list of those who had registered for the World Championships on Friday evening by the deadline, i.e. by 9:00 p.m. In the Hiihtokalenteri.fi service.

HS could not reach Niskas on Friday to tell what it was all about.

Niskanen is the only national team skier whose name was missing from the registration list in the evening.

The ski association director of competitions Hannu Koivusalo according to the deadline for registration is not absolute, but there is a back door.

Even though Niskanen didn’t register in time, he can get to the SM track if he wants to.

“That is a matter for the Council of Judges. In recent years, the practice has been that if there have been registrations afterwards, they have been included,” said Koivusalo.

To Tampere Based on the number of participants, the WC skiing is becoming quite tough compared to the first WC of the season a year ago.

At that time, most of the national team skiers were missing from the Imatra SC track, because they were recovering from the Tour de Ski that ended just a few days earlier.

Now, with the exception of Kerttu Niska, all national team skiers have signed up for at least one trip to Tampere.

Many national team skiers have even accumulated a lack of competition, which was partly explained by, for example, the fact that this season only competed twice Cross mat Hakola earlier this week, he was looking for an opponent for a training competition on Instagram.

It can be considered a surprise that the recent Athlete of the Year Iivo Niskanen has signed up not only for the 15 km (v) on Saturday, but also for the traditional sprint on Sunday.

It is also possible that Niskanen will already compete in the free sprint relay on Friday, for which the Puijon Ski Club he represents has entered two teams. In 2019, Niskanen and Perttu Hyvärinen won the sprint relay championship.

Riitta-Liisa Roponen, 44, plans to defend his 10 kilometer (v) Finnish championship on the slopes of Kaup. Roposen’s name can be found among those registered for this trip.

When this freestyle was skied for the last time at the WC two years ago in Pyhäjärvi, Roponen won the championship. That’s when he fully prepared for the upcoming World Championships in Oberstdorf.

There, at the age of 42, he finished tenth as the best Finn on the same trip and skied in the relay team that won the familiar, reliably exhilarating World Cup bronze. It was Ropose’s eighth prestigious medal.

Now Ropose’s international skiing career is over, but when he announced it at the end of last season, he said that training and competing will continue at the national level.

“The plans include some competitions in Finland. I don’t know yet when and where. I intend to continue with the same mind as in the summer. I put myself in hard places and I enjoy doing it,” said Roponen in October for HS.

This has also happened. According to the results service of the skiing association, Roponen has competed twice earlier this season.

At the Olos International Artillery Games in November, he finished 11th, the fourth best Finnish in the free ten.

A week later, in the free ten of the Finnish Cup in Taivalkoski, Roposen’s ranking was fifth.

“I still like to compete and challenge myself. They are pleasant events for my own mind,” Roponen said in October.