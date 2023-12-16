Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen complained about grip problems on Viaplay – Sami Jauhojärvi blamed the skier

Niskanen was 11th in Trondheim.

of Trondheim finished 11th in combined skiing Kerttu Niskanen wasn't happy with his traditional skis in Saturday's race.

Niskanen said in an interview with Viaplay that he had been waiting for the traditional part time to pass.

“I didn't really like skiing and I was hanging by my hands so badly that I felt like I was in my late twenties. It was better on the freeway,” said Niskanen.

According to Niskanen, there were not so many problems on the sliding side.

“More was on hold. As a skier, I'm the kind of person that with a slightly sensitive grip, if I touch my hands too much, it will backfire. It was the same venculation”, Niskanen summed up.

Sami Jauhojärvi, who commented on the broadcast in Viaplay's studio, put the skiing problem in this case partly on the fault of the skier.

“If you don't like the ski, it's largely also the athlete's communication breakdown in terms of maintenance. You just have to have the courage to ask for more of that grip, even if it's a slippery slope,” said Jauhojärvi.