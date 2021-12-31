Skiing Kerttu Niskanen changes tactics in the top competition of the Tour de Skin

The free ten to ski on Friday is not Kerttu Niskanen’s journey.

Cross-country skiing The Tour de Ski continues on Friday in the bustling Finnish setups in Oberstdorf, Germany. Kerttu Niskanen leads the overall competition for women, and Krista Pärmäkoski continue the tour from fifth place.

Iivo Niskanen is third in the men’s race.

In Oberstdorf, joint starts are followed by free skiing. The men’s 15-kilometer race starts at 13.55 Finnish time and the women’s skiing at 16.25.

Kerttu Niskanen leads the women’s tour 29 minutes apart from the United States Jessie Diggins. Russian Natalia Nepryaeva and Sweden Ebba Andersson are next before Pärmäkoski, which is 51 seconds from Niskane.

Norway is at the forefront of the men’s competition Johannes Hösflot Kläbo, of which his teammates Pål Golberg is 14 seconds behind and Iivo Niskanen is 36 seconds away.

Irritated by the rise of Russia Alexander Bolshunov is the fourth.

Kerttu Niskasen coach spouse Juho Mikkonen anticipates Friday’s awkward race. The combined start of free skiing on a fairly easy track does not favor Niska.

“It’s good to go skiing for free here, but I would say that this is basically Kertu’s second weakest trip on this Tour,” Mikkonen reflected on the New Year’s Eve.

“Oberstdorf has a relatively easy route and has often been a fencing competition.”

Mikkonen and Niskanen have planned a defense movement for the competition.

“I hope the time differences will remain moderate, really small. We are just trying to minimize the time difference to the top, ”Mikkonen planned during the tour.

Based on the weather forecast, the race will be skied in sunny weather. At the same time, the temperature is weighing down on the plus side.