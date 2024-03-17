Sunday, March 17, 2024
Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen can still earn an additional pot in the World Cup – Sweden's top skier hopes for a miracle at the season's climax

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 17, 2024
in World Europe
Sunday's race has big stakes in terms of the overall competition.

I ski the world cup season ends on sunday with 20 km (v) joint starts.

The women start their journey in Falun, Sweden at noon Finnish time.

Finland's number one player this season Kerttu in Niskase there is, at least in theory, an opportunity to move up one more place in the overall World Cup competition.

Fourth place Germany Victoria Carl is 42 points ahead of Niskanen. The difference in prize money between fourth and fifth place is almost 5,200 euros.

However, bridging the gap would require top-notch success from Niskas and at the same time the German's freezing.

If the Finn were to win for the second day in a row, 11th place would still be enough for Carl to keep his place.

If Niskanen were, for example, sixth, Carl would be in 24th place.

With these most likely, Niskanen is the only Finnish woman to reach the top 20 and the prize money of the overall competition.

Krista in Pärmäkoski theoretically still has a chance to rise from 23rd place to 19th on the final journey.

In addition to Pärmäkoski's own top performance, it would require mediocre performances from Norway From Astrid Öyre Slind and Sweden from Maja Dahlqvist.

Jessie Diggins will almost certainly win the overall World Cup race. Picture: Anders Wiklund/AFP

Women's the overall race will almost certainly be won by the United States Jessie Diggins.

His advance to Sweden Linn to Svahn is 75 points. For Diggins, 28th place in the final distance would be enough to secure the victory.

“Now we need more or less a miracle”, Svahn granted to Expressen.

Falun's weekend has not gone according to the Swede's plans. Svahn finished 18th in Saturday's heat, while Diggins finished fifth.

The Swedish team also had a lot to worry about from Tuesday's sprint in Drammen. Emma Ribom was disqualified in his first set after he was deemed to have blocked Diggins.

The rejection gave Diggins, who climbed the leaderboard, eight more cup points.

“We quickly calculated that Diggins would benefit from that, especially when the overall competition is this tight. Every point counts now,” Ribom told Expressen.

“I still get angry when I think about that situation.”

Thought that Diggins would win the Cup in front of Svahn's nose with the points produced by Ribom's rejection upset the Swede.

“I felt absolutely terrible,” Ribom lamented.

