Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen bent in the middle of the fight for victory – Harri Kirvesniemi noticed the moment when the podium went away

The women's 50 km race was a disappointment compared to expectations for Finns, says expert Harri Kirvesniemi.

Finns were left out of the award places when the women competed in the World Cup of Skiing over 50 kilometers on Saturday. Kerttu Niskanen was the fifth best Finn at Holmenkollen.

Expert Harri Kirvesniemi considered the Finns' competition to be disappointing compared to prior expectations. In his opinion, Finland's top women did not have the best day, except for the one who finished eighth Johanna Matintaloa.

“We even hoped for a win beforehand, so it was disappointing that we didn't even get a podium place,” Kirvesniemi sums up the Finns' performances.

Niskanen complained after the race that he started to run out of energy towards the end of the journey. Kirvesniemi also noticed that during the race.

“Halfway through, I could see that Kertu is either having a difficult phase or is not having a good day. Before that, he was active in the top group, but then left at the tail end. It must not have been just a difficult phase”, Kirvesniemi reflects.

“The season is starting to weigh on Kertu as well, and there will be days when he's not at his best,” he continues.

Last skied to victory at the Salpausselkä Games in Lahti over the weekend Krista Pärmäkoski collapsed to within four minutes of the top spot. After the race, Pärmäkoski couldn't even walk due to cramps.

“For Krista, the situation could be that last week's good fitness peak was achieved in a short time during training. It was not sustainable, and the performances vary from day to day,” Kirvesniemi analyzed.

Krista Pärmäkoski celebrated her victory last weekend, but she was disappointed at Holmenkollen.

The surprise name of the Finnish team Kati Roivas was the 35th, i.e. the third last. Kirvesniemi predicts a much better performance from Roivas, who was successful in the Ski Classics Challenger series long-distance competitions.

“I definitely expected him to be closer to the top, as well as [27:nneksi sijoittunut] Anne Kyllönen. I expected that with normal performances they could be in the top 20.”

“Kati was 14 minutes behind the leader, which is a huge difference. I expected it could be half of that,” Kirvesniemi wonders.

In addition tothat Finland's top women had a weak day, in Kirvesniemi's opinion, the disappointing rankings of the Finns can be explained by the high spirits of the Swedes.

Frida Karlsson won the race overwhelmingly and another Swede Ebba Anderson was another.

Frida Karlsson skied to an overwhelming victory at Holmenkollen.

According to Kirvesniemi's point of view, the Swedes had a “revenge mentality” today after the games in Lahti went wrong after the lubrication of the skis failed.

“Karlsson was extremely superior, in a class of his own. Based on Lahti, I assumed that his condition would have declined, but apparently it was just a mistake with the lubrication,” says Kirvesniemi.

“He is one of those top skiers whose peak performance has not turned to decline.”