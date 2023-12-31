Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen at top speed at the Tour de Ski – victory already seems certain, HS follows

Women's and men's 10 km races will be skied in Toblach today.

At the turn of the year the Tour de Ski ski tour continues on Sunday with 10 km races. The trip is skied with traditional skiing and with intermediate departures. The women's race starts at 1:15 p.m., the men's at 4:00 p.m.

The starting numbers of the Finnish five are 4 Jasmi Joensuu15 Anne Kyllönen22 Krista Pärmäkoski29 Kerttu Niskanen and 49 Vilma Ryytty. There are 67 competitors in total.

Italian It was a cold frosty night in Toblach, but during the morning the temperature has risen to around zero. There's even water weather promised for the afternoon.

Sweden, who won yesterday's sprint Linn Svahn leads the overall women's race. Among Finns, Joensuu is ranked 16th.

IS follows women's and men's competitions.