Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen at a good pace in the Drammen sprint qualifying – seven Finns into the heats

I ski the penultimate stop of the World Cup is Drammen, Norway, where the traditional sprints will be held on Tuesday.

The race day started in the streets of Drammen with the women's sprint qualifying.

Three Finns made their way to the batch stage starting at 3 p.m., i.e. to the top 30.

The number one qualifier was from Sweden Linn Svahn. Kerttu Niskanen was 7th (+4.14), Jasmi Joensuu 15th (+6.28) and Katri Lylynperä 20th (+7.47).

They missed the qualification Tiia Olkkonen (31:s), Jasmin Kähärä (34:s) and Hilla Niemelä (38th). A total of 46 women participated in the qualifying round.

This season, Niskanen, who has done almost every sprint, is about to make the right move even on a distance that is less suitable for him. In the previous traditional sprint a month ago in Canmore, Niskanen was in the final after an 11-year break.

Men's four Finns passed the qualification in Drammen. On Sunday, he celebrated his 50-kilometer victory at Holmenkollen Johannes Hösflot Kläbo took the qualification to his name.

Lauri Vuorinen was 12th (+4.45), Niilo Moilanen 18th (+5.15), Emil Liekari 25th (+6.07) and Joni Mäki 29th (+6.44).

They missed the qualification Verneri Suhonen (49:s) and Cross mat Hakola (51:s).

The batch phase starts at 3 p.m.

Drammen after the sprint day, the world cup moves to its last stop of the season in Falun, Sweden, where the races are held from Friday to Sunday.