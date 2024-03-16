Skiing | Kerttu is the place of the attack in Niskas – heavy sleet in Falun

HS follows Falun's 10-kilometer recording moment by moment.

Swedish In Falun, there will be a 10 kilometer traditional race on Saturday, which will be held with an intermediate start.

The penultimate race day of the cross-country skiing world cup is the right place for Finns to strike. Kerttu Niskanen enters the women's competition as one of the early favorites. From the 20 kilometers of Lahti, gold has been caught Krista Pärmäkoskea too don't forget about bills.

Finland's greatest hope is in men again Iivo in Niskasewhich is hoped to provide resistance to the Norwegian Guard.

Falun's Saturday program and Finns 12:00 p.m Women's 10 km (p) split start: Kerttu Niskanen, Krista Pärmäkoski, Jasmi Joensuu, Johanna Matintalo, Anne Kyllönen and Katri Lylynperä. 15.00 Men's 10 km (p) split start: Iivo Niskanen, Ristomatti Hakola, Perttu Hyvärinen, Lauri Lepistö, Emil Liekari and Lauri Vuorinen.

Tracking opens below.