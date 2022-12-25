Skiing | Kari-Pekka Kyrö: The traditional way of skiing must be stopped

Well-known skiing influencer Kari-Pekka Kyrö considers skiing to be “on the road to destruction” and brings out a solution that he believes will even out the large differences in resources between the countries.

International cross-country skiing is threatened by a crisis.

Of particular concern is the disappearance of several Central European countries from the radar image in recent decades. When only a few countries are credibly fighting for the win, it is feared that the interest in skiing will fade completely, to the margin.

This is the opinion of a well-known skiing influencer, for example Kari-Pekka Kyröaccording to which cross-country skiing cannot sustain the current situation for long.

“At this rate, the species is on the road to destruction,” Kyrö says.

In the current season, skiing freaks have generally been disappointed with the nature of the World Cup.

In the opinion of many, the dominance of the Norwegians in men’s skiing has already grown too large, even intolerable.

On long-distance trips up to 10 minutes apart from the Norwegians, others have not had a problem.

“Of course, the results strips show the absence of strong Russian skiers (in the competition due to the war in Ukraine), but that by no means explains everything. The problems in skiing have been recognizable for a long time,” says Kyrö.

“On the women’s side, the competition between different countries is now more even, but yes, there are also the same threats in the background. Hard solutions are needed now. Even ones that, for example, Finnish ski circuits would probably find difficult to accept.”

About solutions there has already been a heated discussion behind the scenes. Some skiing influencers are even strongly advocating for the traditional style of skiing to be ditched completely.

Kyrö supports the radical proposal.

“Traditional skiing style should be museumized, or it should have been done already in the last decade. At the very least, it should be done now,” exclaims the ex-head coach of the cross-country national team.

“Up until the Sochi 2014 Olympics, everything was still looking good, but then the downhill began, during which many really important ski areas have been lost.

Finnish skiers have clearly achieved the most valuable competition medals precisely on traditional skiing trips. For example, the number one piece Iivo Niskanen has achieved all of his individual value race medals with traditional.

“Pertsa is a bravura thing for the Finns, and of course I like that beautiful form of skiing. However, if we think about the whole, now it would be necessary to come up with solutions to get the potential countries of Central Europe to seriously invest in cross-country skiing again”, Kyrö says.

“The traditional should be abandoned after a certain transitional phase, for example after the Olympics ending in 2026. I’m not alone with my suggestion, but I know at least some other sport experts think the same way. There are clear reasons for that, especially on the cost side.”

The starting line is no longer the same for all countries in Kyrö’s opinion. He refers to the ever-increasing differences in resources in terms of equipment and maintenance.

“The appearance of the massive maintenance trucks familiar from Formula 1s in cross-country skiing was at the latest the moment when things started to go badly wrong,” Kyrö sees.

“These trucks can only be found in big skiing countries, and that’s really where the problem is symbolized. In general, a few big skiing countries have far too big a competitive advantage over others in terms of equipment and maintenance. It erodes credibility and the interest of smaller countries.”

Kyrö believes that abandoning the traditional would cut the maintenance costs of cross-country teams decisively.

It is generally estimated that the traditional style of skiing eats up 60 percent of the maintenance and equipment budgets of the national teams, and freestyle 40 percent.

“Many countries neither have the money nor the enthusiasm to respond to the resource challenge of the traditional style. They prefer to invest in biathlon, where only freestyle skiing is used, and where there is a strong boom anyway”, Kyrö reflects.

“If the traditional one fell out and the expenses were halved, some of the Central European countries would certainly see new potential in skiing. Competition would intensify, public interest would increase. If nothing is done, biathlon will disappear into the horizon in popularity and skiing will be left to languish on the beach.”

The experts the views are supported by a study conducted after the last season, according to which cross-country TV viewership fell globally by around 27 percent.

At the same time, even the elite athletes of cross-country skiing have switched to the sister sport of biathlon. The Slovenian star of cross-country skiing Anamarija Lampic switched to biathlon after last season, which Kyrö believes embodies the crisis of the traditional skiing sport.

“In biathlon, even smaller countries have opportunities to succeed, because resource differences have not been allowed to grow too large. And the unfortunate fact is that at least some of the female biathletes would do well in the free starts of the cross-country world cup”, Kyrö believes.

“As such a big fan of cross-country skiing, the current situation is downright embarrassing. I hope that soon there will be a global discussion about how to save this great sport.”

Already in the past, Kyrö has supported the proposal of professional stables put forward by the Norwegian ski circles. Some skiing experts therefore see that professional cycling would significantly increase the interest of cross-country skiing.

“In the current unfortunate situation, this option should also be considered,” Kyrö sums up.