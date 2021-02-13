Skiing Kaisa Mäkäräinen, who defeated all the women in the national team, will not accept the World Cup place, even if it is offered: “I refuse”

Mäkäräinen won Finnish Championship silver in Pyhäjärvi, Riitta-Liisa Roponen took the championship.

Pyhäjärvi

Komean has finished his biathlon career since last season Kaisa Mäkäräinen made one thing clear immediately after he was ranked Riitta-Liisa Roponen after Saturday’s second 10km (v) cross-country skiing championship.

“I really don’t leave. I refuse. It’s a real game, and this is a hobby, ”Mäkäräinen replied to the question if he would go to the Oberstdorf World Championships to ski this same trip if he were offered a place.

In Pyhäjärvi, Mäkäräinen left behind all the women of the national team who were present. After all, Roponen has not been in the national team group for a couple of years, although now he practically secured his place in the World Cup team.

Mäkäräinen’s performance cannot be considered a surprise. Third place was scored by the national team Laura Mononen.

The two best women in Finland were out of the race. Krista Pärmäkoski is in a high-pitch camp preparing for the World Cup in Italy, and Kerttu Niskanen is on the side of the scalp due to fracture.

Mäkäräinen justified her refusal on the grounds that other women have taken the World Cup seriously. He stressed that participating in the World Championships was no return to top sports.

“You shouldn’t think this is their bad thing. I’d rather turn it so that it’s my goodness. They have their main goals there, and they’ve done their practice for the World Cup. I don’t want to take this seriously anymore, ”said the good-natured Mäkäräinen at the sunny Honkavuori ski resort.

Mäkäräinen, 38, estimates that he has benefited from the fact that Honkavuori’s short but relatively steep climbs are perfect for him. With such a track, he was able to take advantage of his familiar strength, the so-called hoe technique.

“This was all my way. If there had been more wassu and kind of easier, I wouldn’t have ranked so well. Now there was enough hoeing. Their own strengths will not change at all. It’s great to see that the soles are enough for this far, ”Mäkäräinen said.

Wassu means the so-called Wassberg technique, which is skied on gentler slopes.

Mäkäräinen defined himself as a competitive fitness worker and admitted that after a long career, the old soles are certainly preserved.

“Yes, fitness enthusiasts also go to competitions a lot. It would be nice if there was some mass skiing again and could go there to enjoy the event. You don’t have to be serious there anymore, and that doesn’t mean you couldn’t do good. I enjoy being able to keep myself tight. There is no end to the love of skiing, even if top sports end. ”

Competing on the Finnish Championship track also brought tension to the surface.

“Until last night, I was really cool, but by bedtime and this morning I started to get excited.”

In autumn Mäkäräinen competed victoriously a few times in the trail run. Running in nature has been a very familiar form of exercise for him.

Before the Finnish Championships, he had competed on the track only once this winter. He won a national competition in Polvijärvi, where the distance was only three kilometers.

Mäkäräinen has also promised to compete on the Finnish Championships on his childhood landscape in Ristijärvi, where the second Finnish Championships of the season will be held in the spring and winter after a year of postponement.

“I’m not going to prepare there any better than I am here. It’s just important for me to be there. ”

Mäkäräinen said that he still goes shooting about once a month.

“It’s been too cold lately. Must visit again as long as the weather condenses. Surely I am involved in Rovaniemi (biathlon) Championships. They are a week after Ristijärvi. ”

Mäkäräinen typical ski runs have been about an hour and a half, at a “chat rate”.

“I’ve done a couple of two-hour pertsan loop, but they lack hard.”

Preparations for the SM track were prevented by frosts of more than 20 degrees in North Karelia.

“Yesterday here I got to ski a little more brisk.”

Mäkäräinen had previously won two Finnish championships on the Finnish Championship track.

He also competed in the World Championships in Skiing in 2013 on this same trip, finishing 14th. In the Lahti World Cup in 2014, he placed ninth, also in the free ten.

Pyhäjärvi:

Championship free competitions:

Women & # 39; s 10 km: 1) Riitta-Liisa Roponen Visa Ski Team Kemi 26.45.9, 2) Kaisa Mäkäräinen Kontiolahti Athletes 11.2 seconds behind, 3) Laura Mononen Hämeenlinna Ski Club –24.3, 4) Anne Kyllönen Kainuu Ski Club –28 , 3, 5) Johanna Matintalo Pöytyän Athletes –46.4, 6) Sini Alusniemi Ikaalinen Athletes –1.06.60.