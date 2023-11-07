Skiing | Kaisa Mäkäräinen surprised the national team skier with her hard fitness

Johanna Matintalo is preparing for her first winter with the help of her new coach Ville Nousiainen. He has also trained in the summer with former national team skier Kaisa Mäkäräinen.

Skier Johanna Matinalo has prepared for the upcoming competition season in a very different way from previous years.

The most recent special experience came in October, when Matintalo was with the rest of the national team at a high-altitude camp in Ramsau, for the first time in his life.

Usually, before the competition season, the national team has traveled with a large group to Italy, to the Val Senales glacier to ski.

Now there was no snow skiing at the high-altitude camp, and Matintalo was just like the women’s national team. No other female skier bothered to go to Austria.

Some of the women from the national team played with Levi, Kerttu Niskanen in Italy and Krista Pärmäkoski hit the US. Matintalo posed in pictures taken at the camp, either alone, with male skiers or as a masseuse Suvi Pajunen with.

Still, Matintalo had an “incredibly good camp”.

“I had the opportunity to stay in Finland and go to Levi like everyone else, but I wanted to prioritize the things I felt were important,” he says happily.

Matintalo focused on developing basic features. While Finland’s first snow allows you to hone your technique, Matintalo wanted to further improve his raw endurance capacity with, for example, long roller ski climbs and pole slopes.

“Ramsau was the perfect place for that. I did have time to get a feel for the snow before the World Cup in Ruka. If I don’t get it, I can go to ski school.”

When Matintalo talks about his camp in Ramsau, the word “refreshing” is repeated countless times. He trained in the ski training oasis mostly alone. However, in his free time, Matintalo enjoys stimulating social activities.

He was “one of the guys” for a couple of weeks.

“Of course, I stay in camps in other ways Laurin (betrothed Mountainous) and I spend time with him, but with other male skiers there should be less time in general. Now I made it. It was really nice!”

According to Matintalo, there is a very different atmosphere in the national team men’s group than in the women’s team. He emphasizes that he also has a great time with female skiers, but sometimes change is refreshing.

“The topics of conversation were, how would you say it now, in different ways. With women, you are used to talking about, for example, fashion and the like, while men talk a lot about, for example, other sports. We trained hard, but for the mind it was a bit like a holiday”, he laughs.

Johanna Matinalo, Kerttu Niskanen, Jasmi Joensuu and Katri Lylynperä broke the story at the Ski Association's media conference in October.

Matintalo26, made a significant decision in the spring, when years of cooperation coach Ville Oksanen ended. He was selected as the new coach Ville Nousiainen.

According to Matintalo, they parted ways with Oksanen by mutual consent. Continuing the coaching cooperation would have been a familiar and safe option, but Matintalo was struck by ambition: he wanted to be better, to achieve more.

“I would certainly have been able to ski at the same level as Oksanen in the future, but we wouldn’t necessarily have come up with enough new things for me to rise to the next level.”

Matintalo liked many things about Nousiainen’s coaching philosophy. First of all, he has a solid competition background, which brings perspective to coaching. Nousiainen also has experience in how a female skier is trained to become a World Cup competition winner, Matintalo reminds.

Nousiainen coached his now deceased wife in the last decade, Mona-Lisa from Nousiawho, like Matintalo, was at his strongest in traditional sprints.

“I thought it was important that Ville has experience in coaching female athletes. However, women and men are not exactly the same in all matters. In addition, he is a very versatile coach in terms of his world of thought and philosophy,” says Matintalo.

Johanna Matintalo has skied twice on the World Cup podium, the last time last December. However, the rest of the season went in a low mood.

MatintaloN summer and autumn have gone without any problems, but his striking ability is still a complete mystery.

Whether the experiments went on firewood or clay, Matintalo and Nousiainen will get invaluable data from the training season for the years to come.

“Now was the right time to do experiments, because there are no value competitions. If I’m slow to get in top shape, we know how to make the necessary changes for next season. This is the season of information seeking: let’s see what works and what doesn’t.”

There have been enough new experiments. Matintalo also got to taste itself in the summer Kaisa Mäkäräinen speed.

Mäkäräinen and Nousiainen coach fitness athletes in Vuokatti, where Matintalo and her husband Vuorinen rented an apartment for the summer.

“I’ve gone running with Kaisa. Once we ran for two and a half hours on decent terrain, and Kaisa had no problem coming after me. “

“He’s in good shape,” says Matintalo, who has a strong running background.

At the age of 16, he won the 800 meters of the Kaleva Games and still holds the Finnish record for the same distance for under-17s.