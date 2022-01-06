Skiing Kaisa Mäkäräinen returns to the race track: “What miracle came again?”

Mäkäräinen participates in the Finnish Championships in Imatra.

Biathlon world champion and three-time World Cup winner Kaisa Mäkäräinen, 38, will take part in the Finnish Championships in Imatra on Friday.

Mäkäräinen competes in the freestyle skiing pair sprint together with a 16-year-old Inka Hämäläinen with, says Frontpage.com. The duo will ski in the second team of Kontiolahti athletes.

Mäkäräinen commented on his participation on Thursday Instragram account In the Stories section, “What miracle came again?” In addition, a topic tag “a week before the race” was included.

Mäkäräinen ended his biathlon career in the spring of 2020.

Women a total of 30 teams will take part in the pair sprint.

Skiers on the first team of Kontiolahti athletes Johanna Pykäläinen and Veera Kontkanen.

The pre-favorites of the competition are the Vantaa Ski Club (Jasmi Joensuu and Anni Kainulainen) and Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu (Eveliina Piippo and Jasmin Kähärä).

The Imatra Finnish Championships program also includes men’s double sprint (v), 10 kilometers for women and 15 kilometers for men, and women’s and men’s freestyle sprints for the weekend.