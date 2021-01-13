Skiing Kainuu Ski Club won the women’s Finnish Cup message in 37 seconds

Kainuu Ski Club and Puijo Ski Club won the messages in the Vantaa Finnish Cup.

Kainuu Ski Club won the women’s Finnish Cup message with a simple recipe for success. Heini Hokkanen and Anni Alakoski organized a traditional skiing race in a 3×5 mile race Anne Kyllösen from the crook to the anchor section, and the victory would be a 37-second difference.

Hämeenlinna Ski Club was second before Visa Ski Team Kemi and Vantaa Ski Club.

“Good, successful shares,” anchor Kyllönen summed up the winning recipe.

The message and his own club are of special importance to Kyllönen, as he has represented the club from the age of three.

“And the three of us are all good friends,” Kyllönen continued.

Kyllönen was allowed to ski from the bow in peace to victory when the difference with Hämeenlinna’s anchor and a familiar competitor Laura Monoseeen began to grow further.

“It was really casual skiing, and it was easy to continue to win as the gap grew all the time. I didn’t even have to ski to the maximum, ”Kyllönen confirmed.

Puijon Ski Club team Joonas Sarkkinen, Perttu Hyvärinen and Petteri Koivisto won the cross-country skiing of the Finnish Cup men’s message competition in Vantaa. Reflected Ski Team’s No. 1 team bent in a 3×7.5-mile traditionally skied post for 23.3 seconds.

In the Vantaa post, the number one team of Ilmajoki Competitors was third, which was one minute and 16 seconds behind. The fourth was the number one team of Imatra Athletes.