Skiing Kähärä and Joensuu narrowly bent in the parsprint podium battle: “A perfect day except for the last straight”

Finland Jasmin Kähärä and Jasmi Joensuu placed fourth in the cross-country women’s world cup cross-country sprint in Dresden, Germany. Finland was caught in the podium for a long time in the free-skiing competition, but Joensuu bowed to the United States who passed. Julia Kernille and Slovenia Anamarija Lampicille.

“Today, our important instruction was to enjoy. It came true, although in the end it was annoying when there were so hard lactates that skiing wasn’t enough for the podium yet. But no one would have thought we were fourth today. It’s a damn hard accomplishment for us.” , Joensuu rejoiced in V TV’s TV interview.

The race was won by Sweden, whose sprinters were sprint stars Jonna Sundling and House Dahlqvist. Finland’s difference to Sweden was 2.05 seconds and to the United States and Slovenia less than a second.

Kinky and Joensuu have skied steadily for World Cup points in the sprint season. Kähärä in particular was lucky in the hills when skiing was also on the side of the doubles competition.

“For myself, skiing felt surprisingly sharp all the time. I came along with some of the world’s top names,” Kähärä, who skied through his breakthrough, smiled.

“I felt a little tired in the morning, but it’s probably normal after yesterday’s race day. Except for the last straight, it’s a perfect day,” Joensuu said.

In the final round of the preliminary round, Joensuu barely stretched to the fourth place, which would lead to a straight final place.

A lot of crashes were seen on the short sprint track. In the finals of the United States Jessie Diggins and Slovenia Eva Urevc crashed at the start of the race, but the teams still managed to rise to the podium.