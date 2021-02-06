No Result
Skiing Joni Mäki the fastest in the sprint – All Finns in the future, Jasmi Joensuu and Anni Alakoski

Bhavi Mandalia
February 6, 2021
A total of six Finns will continue in the downhill skiing.

Cross-country skiing at the World Cup Jasmi Joensuu and Anni Alakoski survived the batch stage of the freestyle cross-country sprint race time trial in Ulricehamn, Sweden.

Anne Kyllönen and Katri Lylynperä were eliminated from the sequel.

Joensuu was 20th in the time trial. He was 7.64 seconds ahead of Sweden in the time trial Johanna Hagström slower. Alakoski was 29th and was 10.03 seconds behind.

In the men’s competition, all the Finns involved made their way to the batch stage. Joni Mäki was the fastest in time for the competition.

Lauri Vuorinen was 14th, Verneri Suhonen 15th place and Juuso Haarala 20th place.

The downhill starts at 13.50.

Jasmi Joensuu competed in Sprint in Falun at the end of January.­Picture: TT NEWS AGENCY

.

