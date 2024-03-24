Skiing | Joni Mäki sparkles in the SM relay – Pohti SkiTeam becomes champion

Pohti SkiTeam celebrated SM gold in the men's relay.

National team skier Joni Mäen a strong final pull made Pohti SkiTeam the men's relay winner in the Äänekoski SM skiing. Mäki softened the 4×10 kilometer race with the anchor section to Jämin Jänte Lauri Lepistön.

They celebrate the championship with Mäki Juuso Haarala, Juuso Mäkelä and Joel Ikonen, who gave their anchor good positions. Haarala and Mäkelä skied the traditional skiing sections of the relay, while Ikonen and Mäki progressed in the free.

Jämin Jänne beat the winners by 7.5 seconds. Thirdly, there was time in the message Miro Karpanen anchored by Imatra Urheilijat.

The domestic skiing season culminates in two weeks with the final competition of the Finnish Cup in Rovaniemi.