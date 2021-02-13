Skiing Joni Mäki explained why the Lahti charger brain pack has been completely processed on his behalf: “I guess the police have better things to do”

Iivo Niskanen took the overwhelming championship on loan skis. Mäki won the Finnish Championship silver.

Pyhäjärvi

Skier Joni Mäki was pleased on Saturday when the result in the 15 km (v) race was silver, the brightest Finnish Championship medal of his career in the normal series of the general series.

The hill was lost to the overwhelming champion Iivo Niskanen 39 seconds. Niskanen used his good friend, who finished third in the competition Perttu Hyvärinen skis as they reportedly proved to be the best in the joint ski test.

“Today I paid yesterday’s bad luck. I got back to good skiing and confidence in doing it myself, ”Mäki said, referring to Friday’s sprint message, in which he paired Juuso in Haaralla there were reportedly problems with the skis. Reflected Ski Team duo finished fourth.

Hill would be the winner’s favorite in Sunday’s sprint, but he’s not going to defend the championship.

“I’m leaving to return home and get one more day when we travel to Germany by the middle of next week. You have time to throw a little laundry and then you are ready for the World Cup, ”Mäki said.

The same distance (15 km) is also part of Mäki’s program at the World Championships.

“The situation is quite good. A little more tuning, so I think the condition can be improved a bit more. I am going to the World Championships to ski the best skis of the season. ”

I do not the season has been colorful and multi-threaded. At the beginning of the winter, he won several domestic competitions in the tube and showed that he had risen to a new level, the number one chain of Finnish men and the anchor of the message team.

The World Cup sprints have not gone exactly as expected, although there have been top rankings in the qualifiers.

Then came in Lahti buzz raised by the yupaka Russian star skier Alexander Bolshunov with.

Bolshunov’s recharging brain also emerged at the Finnish Championships, when earlier this week it became known that the police do not initiate a preliminary investigation into the case.

Based on footage, police investigated incidents in which an enraged Bolshunov slammed Hill with a wand and rolled it over after the finish line.

The police according to which the events were considered to meet the criteria of a mild assault. Mild assault is a perpetrator offense, and because Mäki did not demand punishment or compensation, the case does not proceed to prosecution.

“I guess the police have better things to do,” Mäki acknowledged, wanting to leave the matter here.

After his Finnish Championship silver skiing, Mäki said that the case has been settled for him. According to Mäki, Bolshunov made a gesture to be interpreted as an apology already in Lahti. He said he had forgiven the Russian.

“That incident probably taught quite a few that one doesn’t belong in skiing. The next week was a bit of a hassle, but after that I was already able to focus on the essentials, ”Mäki said.

Hill received such harsh feedback on social media that he closed his account for a moment.

“Pretty colorful, from edge to edge. I don’t know where it came from. ”

Pyhäjärvi:

Finnish Championships, Finnish Cup 4/6 competitions, day 2:

Men, 15 km (s): 1) Iivo Niskanen Puijo Ski Club 35.14.6, 2) Joni Mäki Pohti SkiTeam –39.3, 3) Perttu Hyvärinen Puijo Ski Club –53.2, 4) Ristomatti Hakola Jämin Jänne –1.23.8 , 5) Joel Ikonen Pohti SkiTeam and Markus Vuorela Jämin Jänne –1.36.3, 7) Kari Varis Ilmajoki Competitors –1.55.4, 8) Johannes Vuorela IF Minken –1.59.9, 9) Aleksi Parttimaa Skiteam 105 –2.02.7, 10) Juuso Tossavainen Kuusamo Erä-Veikot –2.14.4,

Women & # 39; s 10 km (s): 1) Riitta-Liisa Roponen Visa Ski Team Kemi 26.45.9, 2) Kaisa Mäkäräinen Kontiolahti Athletes 11.2 seconds behind, 3) Laura Mononen Hämeenlinna Ski Club –24.3, 4) Anne Kyllönen Kainuu Ski Club –28.3, 5) Johanna Matintalo Pöytyän Athletes –46.4, 6) Sini Alusniemi Ikaalinen Athletes –1.06.6, 7) Julia Häger IF Minken –1.06.8, 8) Katariina Lonka Ikaalinen Athletes –1.13.2, 9) Susanna Saapunki Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu –1.29.2, 10) Johanna Ukkola Siilinjärvi Ski Club –1.41.1,