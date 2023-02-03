Skiing | Joni Mäki excelled in qualifying, but a rod break ruined the race

The Finnish skiers missed the quarterfinals in the Toblach World Cup sprint.

skiing the world cup sprint (v) turned into a disappointment for the Finns in Toblach, Italy.

Joni Mäki skied the second fastest in qualifying, but a broken pole took away his chances for a further place in the quarterfinals.

Mäki hit his stick on the uphill of the first round Logan Diekmann’s between the skis, and the American’s ski cut the pole across. Mäki, who fell to the tail of the group, skied to the finish line in fifth place.

The continuation spot ran away from Mäki within seconds.

Niilo Moilanen was tenth in the time trial and Universiade sprint champion Verneri Poikonen 11th, but ran out of energy in the quarterfinals. Moilanen finished last in his set. Poikonen was dropped from fifth place to sixth with a blocking penalty.

Poikonen ran into Slovenia on the way to Miha Simenciwho collapsed in the situation.

Also Verneri Suhonen was last in his heat, i.e. sixth.

In the final results, Mäki was 21st, Moilanen 26th, Suhonen 29th, Poikonen 30th.

Norwegian Johannes Høsflot Klæbo and Håvard Solås Taugbøl took a double victory for Norway in the competition before Italy Federico Pellegrino.

Also Kerttu Niskanen and Jasmi Joensuu were eliminated in the first round. Niskanen finished third in the fourth quarter-final and Joensuu was fifth in the same round.

Niskanen was 16th and Joensuu 23rd in the final results. Niskanen continues to be second in the overall World Cup competition and at the top of the normal distances Cup.

Olympic champion and world champion Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist took a double victory for Sweden. of the United States Jessie Diggins was third before Sweden Emma Ribomia and Linn Svahnia.

Sundling also won the freestyle sprint in Livigno at the end of January.