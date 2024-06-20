Thursday, June 20, 2024
Skiing | Johannes Kläbo experienced a setback

June 20, 2024
in World Europe
Skiing | Johannes Kläbo experienced a setback
Kläbo’s return to the Norwegian national skiing team is delayed.

Norwegian cross country star Johannes Kläbo27, has to miss the training camp of the Norwegian national skiing team in Fredrikstad.

“My elbow is a bit strained, so I have to stay at home. However, my recovery is ongoing and I will soon be ready for a regular training load, Kläbo said of SVT by.”

Kläbo shocked the skiing nation in the spring of 2023 by announcing that he will not represent the Norwegian national skiing team in the next season. At the time, it was reported that the Norwegian Skiing Association, which was in financial difficulties, and Kläbo parted ways in contentious ways.

The Norwegian Skiing Federation received reprimands from Kläbo’s camp for, among other things, internal bullying and sabotage of the national team.

This spring, however, the superstar unexpectedly announced his return to the colors of Norway. Kläbo said in April that he and the skiing association have managed to settle their differences.

Kläbo has dominated men’s cross-country skiing in recent years.

Next winter’s World Cup skiing will take place on Kläbo’s home slopes in Trondheim.

