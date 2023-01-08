Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Skiing | Johannes Høsflot Klæbo won six stages at the Tour and won the overall race for the third time

January 8, 2023
Norway took a triple victory in the overall men’s Tour de Ski.

Norwegian Johannes Høsflot Klæbo took his third win in the mTour de Ski overall. He finished sixth on the final climb of Alpe Cermis but kept his lead. Klæbo won the first six stages of the Tour.

Norwegian Simon Hegstad Krüger was beforehand one of the favorites of the final stage and arrived first on the final climb. He finished second overall.

“Today’s competition was really tough. I knew that Simen is really strong on this climb. I was a little afraid that he would ski too hard. I am super satisfied. I did my best and winning the Tour is an incredible feeling. It couldn’t be more perfect than this,” Klæbo expressed in a TV interview.

Norwegian Hans Christer Holund fought for second place on the final climb, barely five seconds behind Krüger. Third place in France Jules Lapierre was 25 seconds off the lead.

With the second place, Holund rose to third in the overall competition and Sweden, who was second before the final stage Calle Halfvarsson dropped to sixth.

Norway thus took a triple victory in the overall competition. Halfvarsson was almost two minutes behind the leader on the last stage and finished in 22nd place.

Italian Federico Pellegrino is eighth in the final climb and fourth in the overall tour. Pellegrino used to be known as a skier specializing in sprints, so the best Tour de Ski finish of his career is a big success for the Italian.

From Finns Perttu Hyvärinen arrived at the finish line in 25th place and Markus Vuorela ranked 42nd.

Hyvärinen is 18th overall and Vuorela 33rd. Hyvärinen was two minutes behind the leader on the last stage, and Vuorela was almost three minutes behind.

