Skiing Johanna Matintalo was already fighting for the podium

Krista Pärmäkoski rose to struggle for the top places in the Tour de Skin overall competition.

Johanna Matintalo continued his career at the best level of performance when the sixth leg of the Tour de Ski tour was skied on Friday in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

Matintalo fought in the 10 km (p) combined start almost to the end of the podium finish and finally finished fifth.

Russia won the competition Natalia Nepryaeva, to whom Matintalo lost 7.2 seconds. In fourth place, the Finn was only 0.6 seconds away.

Krista Pärmäkoski came to the finish line in the sixth. At the same time, he rose in the overall tour of the tour to share fifth place with Germany Katharina Hennigin with and only 24 seconds from the third Swedish Frida Karlsson.

Matintalo rose three places to 17th in the overall competition and continued his uptrend. On Wednesday in Toblach’s chase (p) he was also Fifth and 17 seconds faster than Pärmäkoski in the race times.

Matintalo ranked that ranking by “throwing” it into the top three of his career, and now it went at least as well.

Both Finns advanced in the top group almost all the way on Friday, but the last ascents Matintalo did a little better than Pärmäkoski.

The tour continues with an American Jessie Diggins, who was ninth in Fiemme. Behind him, the tip changed when the earthly Rosie Brennan collapsed in the race to 31st, two minutes from the top.

In the overall race, Brennan dropped from second place to seventh.

Tour continues on Saturday with the traditional Sprint, which is not part of Diggins and Pärmäkoski’s fourth-ranked Swedish Ebba Anderssonin strengths.

“It was a good race and performance. The break was good, had a better vibe than in Toblach. I am better placed than I thought Tour departure. The sprint is challenging for the overall competition, ”Pärmäkoski said in a recording by the Ski Association and praised his skis as great.

Instead, Russia is second in the overall competition Julia Stupak is an Olympic medalist in the sport.

Val di Fiemme, Italy:

17/33 World Cup competition, 6/8 stage of the Tour de Ski tour:

Ladies:

10 km (p) combined start: 1) Natalia Nepryaeva Russia 30.35.5, 2) Katharina Hennig Germany –2.4, 3) Ebba Andersson Sweden –4.1, 4) Teresa Stadlober Austria –6.6, 5) Johanna Matintalo Finland –7.2, 6) Krista Pärmäkoski Finland –9.9, 7) Alisa Zhambalova Russia –13.7, 8) Julia Stupak Russia –15.1, 9) Jessie Diggins USA –24.0, 10) Share Kirpitshenko Russia –27.3.

Tour situation: 1) Tour situation: 1) Diggins 2.25.02, 2) Stupak –0.55, 3) Frida Karlsson Sweden –1.42, 4) Andersson –1.45,

5) Hennig –2.06 and Pärmäkoski –2.06, 7) Brennan –2.11, 8) Neprjajeva –2.19, 9) Sorina –2.23, 10) Zhambalova –3.04,

… 17) Matintalo –4.37.

The following competitions: 9. 1. Val di Fiemme, Italy, men’s and women’s sprint (p).

