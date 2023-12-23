Skiing | Johanna Matintalo talks about her harsh situation – “I have to get my health back in order”

Johanna Matintalo pulled out of Trondheim's top 10 last Sunday, and she won't participate in the Tour de Skille at the turn of the year either. What has happened to the World Cup medalist?

Ski star Johanna Matitalo26, the early season has gone as badly under the bench as it can really go.

Matintalo, who contracted the corona virus at the end of November, has to miss the highlight of the season, the Tour de Ski, which is contested at the turn of the year. There were no other options, because the after-effects of corona still torment the skier.

“It was time to blow the whistle,” says a disappointed Matintalo.

Corona has left its mark on Matinalo's lungs.

Yet in November, Matintalo's mood was high, and the skis were moving. He had the most intact and perhaps the best training season of his career behind him. In general, Matintalo used to get sick in September and October, but now he roasted through the summer and fall without a single serious illness.

The general practice of the World Cup, Ruka's Suomen Cup went well. He won the traditional sprint, which would also be contested on the opening weekend of the World Cup in Ruka.

The world went dark on Friday morning, November 24, when the World Cup season began. Matintalo woke up from his bed in Hotel Rukahov and immediately understood that now he was in pain. At the worst possible moment.

“After all, it was tragic. I've never been really sick, and then when it's the morning when the World Cup starts, I feel sick for the first time since spring. Of course!” Matintalo recalls.

Disease turned out to be a coronavirus. According to Matintalo, the acute phase of the disease was not particularly severe. He got back on his feet and on his skis relatively quickly.

He returned to the World Cup in Östersund two weeks after his illness. In Sweden, he finished 18th in the free sprint and 40th in the tenth free.

Skiing didn't feel good, but the feeling was a little strange. Matintalo could not say with certainty whether the lack of energy was due to the aftershocks of the disease or the almost month-long competition break.

“I emphasize that I didn't ski when I was in pain. At the World Cup level, it just matters so much whether you are in full or 96% shape. Skiing in the Games made the after-effects a little worse.”

Johanna Matintalo has reached the podium twice in her career in the World Cup sprint. He celebrated relay World Cup bronze in Obestdorf 2021.

Matintalo decided to check his condition the following weekend in Östersund, Sweden. However, things had slipped in a worse direction than the previous week. He was more than four minutes behind the leader in Saturday's skiathlon, and did not start again in Sunday's traditional race.

“At the same time, I decided not to go to the Tour, even if I was selected. It is necessary to get the health issues right. I have skied the Tour twice. Both times I have been quite scattered after, although I have been at full strength and healthy.”

“You shouldn't go there half fit. There are quite big risks,” Matintalo knows.

Current the situation is of course difficult for Matintalo. It's been a successful training season in all respects, but the final product has not been seen yet.

If Matintalo was an ordinary plump woman, she would probably have already returned to her bread work, and the after-effects of corona would not interfere with normal life.

But those lungs.

“In cross-country skiing, the optimal functioning of the lungs is quite essential, if not even the most important factor,” Matintalo sums up.

Matintalo, like most other skiers, has a background in asthma. Corona has worsened Matintalo's asthma symptoms, and three races with irritated lungs did not improve the situation. Oxygen does not travel normally.

“It's sad. I've been healthy, so to speak, and I'm feeling good and my muscles have been fine. My lungs are just bursting. In a way, it would even be easier to accept if I was really sick and had to rest.”

Johanna Matintalo spends Christmas alone with her skier husband Lauri Vuorinen. Contact must be avoided because Vuorinen is leaving for the Tour de Ski.

Matintalo hasn't thrown in the towel. This week, he has visited the doctor and ruled out various scenarios that could be behind the prolongation of the disease.

“Plans live in a moment. Let's go one day at a time.”

If no new back packs appear and the lungs recover from their trials, Matintalo plans to compete in Otepää's Scandinavia Cup the weekend after the Tour. After that, there are still eight race weekends in the World Cup program.

So there is plenty to aim for. Matintalo knows that he can reach a high speed, as long as he gets his health problems out of the way.

“I've tried to position myself in such a way that if I were to go to the Tour in an uncertain situation, it could ruin quite a lot. It would have been the main event of the season for me too, but yes, we're pushing the Cup until mid-March. It's been necessary to broaden the perspective”, he says with hope in his voice.