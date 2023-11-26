Skiing | Johanna Matintalo said that she was infected with corona

Johanna Matintalo told about her corona infection on Sunday.

Finland belonging to the cross country team Johanna Matintalo said on Sunday evening that he was infected with the coronavirus.

Matintalo posted on his Instagram account picture, where he holds two positive corona tests in his hands. At the top of the picture, the skier had added the text “Thanks Ruka!”

The 26-year-old skier was part of the national team’s media conference on Thursday, but got sick after that and could not compete in the opening of the World Cup in Ruka, Kuusamo.

Matintalo’s spouse Lauri Vuorinen competed in Ruka on the first two days of the competition.

Vuorinen opened his World Cup season on Friday with seventh place in the traditional sprint and on Saturday finished 25th in the traditional skiing with ten kilometers.