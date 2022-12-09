Skiing | Johanna Matintalo rocked a top performance in the World Cup sprint

Kerttu Niskanen’s race ended in the semi-finals in Beitostölen, Norway.

Johanna Matintalo was in shock in the sprint of the traditional skiing style of the World Cup held in Beitostölen, Norway.

Matintalo advanced to the sprint finals and finished third.

Kerttu Niskanen the race ended in the semi-finals, Jasmi Joiensuu and Krista Pärmäkoski to the quarterfinals.

Switzerland won the sprint Nadine Fähndrich and secondly, skiing Norway Lotta Udnes Weng. The top three ran away from the others already on the last climb of the race.

Matintalo lost to Fähndrich by 1.42 seconds. Kerttu Niskanen was eighth in the final results, Jasmi Joensuu 13th and Krista Pärmäkoski 14th.

The runner-up position was the second in Matintalo’s career. Last season, he also finished third in a sprint race in Oberstdorf, Germany. A year ago, Matintalo was fourth in Ruka’s sprint.

Joni Mäki advanced as the only Finn to the men’s sprint final in Beitostölen and was finally fifth.

The competition was won by France Richard Jouve before Italy Simone Mocellini and Sweden Calle Halfvarssonia.

Niko Moilanen advanced to the semi-finals and was eighth in the final results. It is his best finish in the World Cup.