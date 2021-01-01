Skiing Johanna Matintalo organized the first Finnish surprise on the Tour de Skin

Johanna Matitalo organized the first Finnish surprise of the 15th Tour de Ski tour, which started on Friday.

Matintalo had previously been able to advance from the qualifying for the World Cup in skiing only a few times and always in the traditional way of skiing.

The first race of the tour, the free sprint, will be skied at the Val Müstair in Switzerland at an exceptionally high level of almost 1,700 meters.

Matintalo skied in the leather frost almost at the same pace Krista Pärmäkoski with and ranked 20th. Pärmäkoski was 19th and 0.3 seconds faster.

Matintalon the performance was a surprise because leisure has been a weaker way for him to ski. In free mc sprints, his best ranking so far is 50th.

Of course, the comparability of the results is now changed by the fact that Norway is not involved in the Tour.

Of Finland ‘s five women, three reached the batch stage, ie the top 30, when Jasmi Joensuu was the 24th fastest in the qualifier.

Katri Lylynperä (35: s) and Kerttu Niskanen (39th) were eliminated

“For a moment, there have been no such acids that it served. It is raw to pull here for acids, but the lungs are also hard when we are high and there is a cold frost, ”Pärmäkoski said in an interview with Yle.

In a body Verneri Suhonen was ranked 20th in the qualifiers and was the only Finn to reach the final stage.

Lauri Lepistö was 46th in the qualifiers, Markus Vuorela 49: s and Juho Mikkonen 58: s.

The batch phase started at 12.45.