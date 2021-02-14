Skiing Johanna Matintalo and Lauri Vuorinen skied to become Finnish champions in sprinting

Matintalo left Jasmi Joensuu for silver in the last ascent.

Johanna Matintalo has won the sprint skiing (p) Finnish championship at the Pyhäjärvi Finnish Championships.

In the women ‘s finals Matintalo and Jasmi Joensuu escaped the finalists in good time. Matintalo decided the competition in the last ascent. For the 24-year-old Matintalo, the Finnish championship is the first of his career.

Bronze for skiing Anne Kyllönen.

Men in the finals Lauri Vuorinen kept up the pace right from the start and a group of six finalists tore. The victory battle was fought between Vuorinen and Juho Mikkonen between, and Vuorinen resolved it in favor of the last ascent.

“It wasn’t as easy as it might seem. On Friday, the pair print went better. Now I had a bit of a heavy leg and tiredness in the sweater, ”said Vuorinen in an interview with Yle.

For Vuorinen, the championship was also the first of his career.

Mikkonen took the silver and Lauri Lepistö bronze.

Iivo Niskanen, Joni Mäki, Ristomatti Hakola and Perttu Hyvärinen did not go to Sunday’s race.